Aunt Was Sitting In The Kitchen With Her Nephew When He Started Throwing His Toy At Her, And After Multiple Attempts To Get Him To Stop, She Threw It Back And Got Him In Trouble

Most people can only stand being pestered by a child for so long.

So, what would you do if your nephew kept throwing his bear at you, even though you had told him to stop numerous times?

Would you take it away from him? Or would you throw it back at him?

In the following story, one aunt finds herself in this predicament and gets her nephew in trouble. Here’s how it all played out.

accidentally launched snack chaos Tonight was one of those evenings, lol. My sister was in the laundry area, busy folding and sorting clothes, and I was just sitting around trying to relax a bit. But my loving nephew decided that was the perfect time to make me his entertainment. I have never liked kids, so bear with me.

The bear hit the plate.

He was at the mini table with his snacks on a stainless plate, with biscuits, I guess, and he kept throwing his stuffed toy at me. I ignored it at first, saying, “Blahhh blahh blahh!” He’s a kid, and I shouldn’t lose my patience, but he did it again, then again, and againnn (I got annoyed). He didn’t stop, so eventually I picked it up and threw it back toward him, not even hard, just enough to return it.

But it didn’t hit him. It hit the stainless plate 🙂

Her sister came to see about the noise.

The sound was LOUD. Like that sharp metal clang that instantly makes your heart drop..yk what i mean?? He went quiet, and before my sister could come over, I panicked a little and ran straight to the kitchen. I turned on the faucet and started rinsing whatever was in the sink, acting like I had been there the whole time. A few seconds later, my sister rushed in from the laundry area because, obviously, she heard the noise. She saw her kid standing there where the snack was scattered on the floor, and me at the sink, minding my own business.

He got punished for it.

My nephew looked at me like he was about to cry and call me a traitor. My sister didn’t even ask me anything, and she just went straight to my nephew. She scolded him, tapped his hand with a hanger 😭, and said something like, “That was enough for tonight.” So he got sent to bed early with no cartoons. Meanwhile, I stayed at the sink until things calmed down, and I’m trying my best not to laugh. I didn’t mean for it to turn out that way, but I finally got some peace. And I honestly don’t know if it’s petty enough, but it’s mildly petty for me.

Awwww! That little kid never even saw it coming.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person explains why it’s wrong.

Here’s someone who thinks the boy should’ve known better.

That’s basically what happened.

It’s literally called “The Golden Rule!”

She needs to grow up because adults don’t act like that.

