Bartender Gives His Two Weeks Notice, So A Supervisor Excludes Him When Inviting Everyone Else On Staff To Enjoy Dessert

AITA for being annoyed that my supervisor is singling me out at work after I gave my two weeks resignation notice? I bartend at a famous fancy restaurant. I recently gave in my two weeks notice because I found a really great office job. The team is fully staffed without me and I’m leaving on great terms. Last night we had three bartenders on: me, Daniel, Lea. One of the server captains (server trainer, basically), Michael, came over to the bar where all three of us bartenders were standing together cleaning something and he said “Daniel and Lea can you both come over to the polishing station?” (which is on the other side of the restaurant). Even though I was standing with them, he blatantly ignored me. Daniel asked why, to which Michael said “I have something for you, and I can’t bring it over here.”

When they came back, Lea told me that Michael had put a bunch of our menu desserts in the back for all the other servers and bartenders to try. Daniel and Lea have both tried all the desserts multiple times, so this wasn’t a training thing. Literally all of the other service staff were in the back eating desserts while I stayed out cleaning because I wasn’t invited (and didn’t find out until after or I probably would’ve just shown up, lol). When I inquired about it, I was told that I had quit so there was no reason I’d be included in these things?!

Considering that everyone has had the dessert before, they just gave it to them as a treat and there’s no reason to exclude me from that. I’m frustrated because if I’m expected to show up my last two weeks and work hard and give 100% effort (which I absolutely have been doing—I did tons of deep cleaning without being asked last night), then why do they get to treat me like crap? I was upset and told one of the other supervisors as much, to which I was told that I was being rude and it wasn’t a big deal.

