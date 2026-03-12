Breakfast Customer Ordered Eggs And Stepped Away To Grab Additional Sides, But When The Cook Gave Her Order To Another Woman, She Spoke Up

Line etiquette can turn awkward pretty fast when orders get mixed up.

So, what would you do if you briefly stepped away after ordering breakfast and came back just in time to see someone get handed the food that should be yours? Would you stay quiet to avoid looking petty? Or would you speak up?

In the following story, one customer finds herself in this situation and decides to say something. Here’s what happened.

AITA for Stating that I was next in line? This morning I ordered 2 eggs at the breakfast grill line. Immediately after me, a dude asked for the same thing. The cook put four eggs to fry, and so I went to get a plate and some sides. I get back to the line just as the dude is collecting his eggs. But to my consternation, the cook then gives my eggs to a woman.

She and the lady had a little disagreement.

The cook explains that she had forgotten the lady’s order, and the lady turns to me and says, “I was first.” I turned around and told her that I was before the guy who just got his eggs. She gave me a withering “what a jerk” look and offered me her plate with the eggs. I declined and waited for the cook to cook 2 more eggs. AITA?

Yikes! Those types of situations are never fun.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

