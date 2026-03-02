Bride Paid For A Women-Only Bridal Suite And Hair Appointments, So When Her Sister-In-Law Brought Her Husband To Hang Out While They Were Getting Ready, She Asked Him To Leave

Wedding mornings are stressful enough without worrying about surprise guests.

So, what would you do if you paid for a bridal suite for all the women to have their hair and makeup done, but your SIL brings her husband and expects him to stay while the other women get dressed?

Would you let him stay to avoid drama? Or would you ask him to leave?

In the following story, one bride-to-be finds herself in this situation and doesn’t feel comfortable with him there.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for not allowing my sister-in-law’s husband to stay in the bridal suite while we were getting ready? For my wedding day, we rented a hotel suite in the city. I paid for hair and makeup for all my bridesmaids, and as a courtesy, I also paid for my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law. I’m not close to my sister-in-law, but she’s very close to my husband, so I included her. On the morning of the wedding, my mother-in-law and sister-in-law arrived late because my sister-in-law and her husband had been on a beach trip.

When they arrived, my sister-in-law brought her husband into the suite with his clothes to get ready for the wedding later, which surprised me because she didn’t mention anything about bringing him with her. All three of them sat on the couch, and her husband stayed there on his phone. I texted my husband asking if he was supposed to stay and get dressed there. He didn’t know either. I told him this was meant to be a women-only space, since all of us were wearing robes that open easily, and our underwear was visible.

I asked my husband to tell his sister that her husband could wait in the hotel lobby. She refused and was also against the idea of him driving back alone to our house to get ready with my husband and groomsmen cause she didn’t want to risk him getting lost since he’s from another country. He’s from Puerto Rico, we’re from the Dominican Republic, and he has travelled around the DR many times on his own.

She got upset and tried to leave, but the hair and makeup artists convinced her to come back since it was already paid for. She got her hair and makeup done, and then all three of them left anyway and waited in the lobby. They even ended up getting dressed in the lobby bathroom, even though my mother-in-law and sister-in-law were allowed to stay in the suite if they wanted to. My mother told me privately that she thought it was rude to bring a man into a room where only women were getting ready. AITA?

Let's check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about what that woman did.

