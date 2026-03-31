Bride Planned A Wedding That Was Not Child Free, But Her Brother Demanded She Exclude Her Friend’s Toddler To Settle An Old Score

Guest lists can get complicated when memories have long shelf lives.

So when one woman began planning her wedding and chose to allow kids, her petty brother pushed her to leave out the child of a friend he had felt slighted by years before.

Soon she found herself bogged down by drama she wasn’t even a part of.

Keep reading for the full story.

Got into drama because best friend’s no kids wedding So, one of my closest childhood friends got married about 4–5 years ago, and she’s also somewhat close friends with my older brother. At her wedding, she chose to have it without kids, with some exceptions.

This did ruffle a few feathers.

I was single back then, so I didn’t mind, but my brother was pretty upset since he had twins who were 4 at the time. I managed to convince him to go to her wedding, and everything turned out fine.

Turns out, her brother has held onto somewhat of a grudge.

Now, as I’m getting married at the end of this year, my brother is telling me not to invite her 2-year-old kid. My wedding won’t be child-free, and I feel like it’d be really rude and personal not to invite them.

Now the bride-to-be is caught in a difficult position.

I’m just really confused about what to do. Also, just keep in mind that in our culture, we invite people based on who invited us to their wedding, so my parents aren’t really surprised by that. But I feel like picking out just one person would be really disrespectful.

This brother needs to remember that it isn’t his wedding.

What did Reddit think?

This user would just ignore the brother altogether.

The brother really needs to be put in his place.

Petty people like this threaten to bring down the entire vibe.

This user encourages the bride-to-be to block out all the unnecessary noise.

If her brother wants to keep score, he can do it somewhere else on his own time.

She was trying to plan a wedding, not a revenge tour.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.