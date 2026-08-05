His Roommate Kept Dissected Animals Near the Food—So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands

Shared living spaces require mutual respect and decision-making.

In this story, a young man lived with a roommate who left a dissected animal project rotting in the kitchen.

Despite multiple reminders, the smell worsened and began to affect his daily life. Even his guests noticed.

After two weeks of inaction, he took matters into his own hands.

What do you think he did with it? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for throwing out my roommates science project that was making the whole apartment smell I live with my roommate Dan. We have been getting along fine for the most part. Dan is a biology student. A few weeks ago, he brought home a jar with a dissected animal inside it as part of a school project. He left it on the kitchen counter. He said it would only be there for a few days.

This young man asked Dan to do something about his project.

Two weeks went by, it was still there. The smell was getting worse every day. It was spreading through the whole apartment. I could not eat in the kitchen anymore. Guests commented on it when they visited. I texted Dan twice asking him to move it or deal with it. He said he would, but nothing happened.

He decided to throw it out without telling Dan.

After the second week, I threw the jar out on trash day. Dan came home and was really upset. He said the project was not finished. He said he needed it for a grade and I should have waited longer. That I should have found another solution, like moving it to his room myself.

Now, he feels bad about it.

I felt bad about the grade. I had already given him two warnings in two weeks. The smell was genuinely affecting my daily life in a shared space. I think I was reasonable. Maybe I should have moved it to his room instead of throwing it out entirely.

Two weeks of that smell sounds unbearable in a shared apartment. Still, OP shouldn’t have just thrown it away like that.

I think his roommate’s frustration was justified, but he should also have been clearer about what he was supposed to do with that jar.

At the end of the day, this could have been avoided with better communication and consideration.

Let’s read the responses of other people to the story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

This one gives their honest opinion.

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This person doesn’t believe either.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If it stinks that bad, it probably belongs in the trash.

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