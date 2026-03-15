Call Center Employee Handled A Toxic And Demanding Customer, So He Asked Management For An Anti-Abuse Call Script He Could Use In The Future

You can’t avoid stressful situations in the workplace.

The following story involves an employee who faced a demanding customer on the phone.

He tried to remain calm and professional, but he eventually couldn’t take it anymore.

Now, he’s thinking about ways to better handle future callers like this.

Let’s take a closer look!

Screamers and no policy for ending the call Long story short, I had another screamer today calling in, instantly making demands out of policy. They gave pushback, threats, and interruptions through the whole call. I’m trying my best to hang in and give options and work with leadership. After several minutes of yelling, I start shaking and can’t do much of anything.

This employee asked management if they could give them a script for these kinds of calls.

Eventually, leadership side chats to just let the person off the phone. They said they would help with the requests. I thank leadership for their help and ask if there’s any way we could get a call script for calls like these (anti-abuse). I’m assured they will pass on feedback. I’m not optimistic because I’ve asked before.

He’s also curious how other call centers deal with similar situations.

So I’m curious, for those of you that work with a company with a policy to end these calls for yellers, threats, foul language, etc: What does that look like? Is it posted anywhere on your website? Is it mentioned in the call-in system? I’m hoping if I give some ideas, maybe that will push the suggestion further.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and sensible.

Here’s another quick suggestion.

Here’s some helpful advice from this one.

This person shares what they do in their company.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Sometimes, you need a script to survive work drama.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.