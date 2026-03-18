Call Center Worker Lauded For Her Skills Was Asked To Change Her Voice, But Supervisor Didn’t Give Details And She Is Fuming

Most reasonable people can handle constructive criticism.

But when that criticism relates to our identity, something that is naturally us, most people would find that offensive.

Check out what deeply hurt this worker.

Got told by management I need to change my voice today. I have worked retention/first party collections/accounts receivable for a rural internet provider for 7 years now. I consistently get 100’s on quality assurance calls. They even use my calls as training material. However, I have a unique voice.

It’s made her a target.

Customers tell me all the time I should do radio, be an announcer or should be a game show host. It isn’t just me on the phone, this is me in casual conversation as well. Today however, I get a call from my manager telling me she has a sensitive matter she needs to discuss with me. One of the owners of the company advised her that he doesn’t think that my voice jives with the view the company wants to project of itself. Like I said, we’re a rural internet company. Our clientele are basically lower to middle class rural folks in Texas. He told her to tell me I need to change my voice, but didn’t give any specifics.

She can’t find a legitimate explanation either.

I asked if it was my tone? No, apparently it’s great, because I’m upbeat and show willingness to help. Is it my talking speed? No, my speed tends to match the customer’s. Maybe my cadence? “I don’t know,” but it needs to change apparently. I have been here for 7 years, and only now does it become a problem. I am furious. I am absolutely livid.

So, she’s giving some serious thought to her next move.

I am also mildly embarrassed, because I know I’m different. I shouldn’t be embarrassed, but it’s hard not to feel this way. I was already planning to abandon ship, but it seems the timetable has been sped up. After dealing with horrible callers, incompetent rotating management, inconceivable rule changes, and an overall poor experience, this is just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Here is what people are saying.

It’s not a screenplay, folks!

Good answer.

Definitely try Scrooge McDuck first.

Interesting. Wouldn’t surprise me if that’s happening here.

Make them own it!

We are done here!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.