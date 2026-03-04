This Couple Bought A New Home Only To Discover One Of The Walls Was Entirely Covered By Mold That Was Hidden Behind The Refrigerator

Buying a new home is an exciting investment, but you can pretty much expect that you will find some unexpected surprises after you make the purchase.

One TikToker moved into a new home only to discover a terrible surprise behind her refrigerator.

She made a video about it, which shows the gross mold on the wall. She is in a mask and spraying it with some cleaner to try to clean it up.

The caption to the video reads, “We just closed on a house & found this nice surprise behind the refrigerator that the previous owners left.”

Yikes, I would be so mad.

Fortunately, this type of thing isn’t terribly difficult to fix as long as it hasn’t spread too much. They can just cut the drywall out and patch it with a new piece.

This is just one of those things you have to deal with.

I wonder if they waived the inspections of the property because an inspector definitely should have found that and told them about it.

Regardless, while unpleasant, it isn’t the worst thing they could have found.

Buying a new house always comes with some risks.

Take a look at the video below to see the moldy area for yourself.

The people in the comments have some advice.

This person says to just cut the drywall out and replace it.

If she even had an inspector, which many people these days don’t.

Only if they should have found it, which behind a refrigerator, may not be the case.

While gross, this is a pretty minor repair.

