Caring Brother-In-Law Advised His Sister-In-Law To Not Give Up Everything And Live In A Truck With A Guy She Had Just Met, But The She Took Offense And Went Ahead With Her Decision

Sometimes it is important for family to step up and advice the kids in the house to make wise decisions.

Not in this family though!

This guy shares how his SIL wanted to pack up and leave with a guy she had barely met and nobody got involved to stop her.

AITA for telling my sister in law that going to live with her trucker boyfriend that she met online is a bad idea? My wife’s younger sister (24) is about to go live full-time with her trucker boyfriend (33), only having met this guy in person once or twice. She says that she has known him online for a long time (3 or 4 years), and they recently started dating less than a year ago.

This is where it gets worse!

A few weeks ago, she told my wife that she was quitting her job and going to live with him on the road in his truck full-time and that she will come visit her family when he gets some time off every now and then. My wife and the rest of her family were especially shocked by this because she just recently came back home from moving across the country to live with a friend that she met online and his family. She moved back home with family because her friend wasn’t really who he said he was (not literally, just more along the lines of his personality not aligning with the one he presented online), and her living environment became more than she could handle, especially being so far from her family or any kind of support.

That’s INSANE!

After she expressed wanting to come back home, their grandmother sent her money to pay her credit cards off and come back. Now she’s already quit her job and plans to leave within a couple of weeks. When we asked if we could meet him first, she said he would try to make it out here to meet her family, but that it wasn’t a guarantee that we would meet him before she leaves. Her whole family has been reluctant to express their concerns to her because in the past she hasn’t been the easiest to talk to, so last night I did.

They were concerned for her…

I basically asked if she was willing to think it through a little longer, spend some time with this guy in person first before going out on the road with him, that it would be good to spend some time with him first before just leaving, and asked if she had any backup plans in case this didn’t work out. She said that she was already fearful of things like this without her family adding to her anxieties. I asked her if she had learned nothing from her previous experience moving across the country, putting full trust into someone she met online only to be disappointed and needing a way home. Am I the AH for saying something?

OUCH! That sounds like a stingy situation!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this woman is putting herself in a lot of danger.

This user knows everybody needs to show some concern and talk to her.

This user knows you can’t fix stupid people!

This user knows this girl is making an insane decision at this point.

This user knows her plan is crazy!

Somebody’s being way too careless here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.