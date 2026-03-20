Caring Sister Knew That Her Sick Sibling Won’t Be Able To Look After Her Dog, So She Gave Up Her Dog To Another Family

Sometimes making one hard decision can save somebody’s life!

This woman shares how her sister wasn’t fit enough to keep a dog so she gave her sister’s dog to somebody else.

Check out the full story.

AITA: My sister left a dog here for 3 months and I gave him to someone else Ok, hit me with a reality check. My 32-year-old sister is an addict with a history of not just animal abuse and neglect, but even her own children that are currently in the custody of my terminally ill mother.

Her history has been rough…

6 months ago, I let her come and stay with me and within two weeks she brought in a large breed puppy without permission. For the next 3 months she was here, my husband and I were horrified at the way she did this dog. She would lock him in a cage all day and one time we caught her, tying him to a post with less than 2 feet of slack to move. In November, she went on a bender and disappeared for four days and when she came back, she and her boyfriend had made a decision that she needed to move away to stay sober so upstate they went, and they manipulated my husband into saying that the dog could stay here for a couple of weeks if they provided his food and paid my husband to take care of him.

Things weren’t looking so good!

I knew… this was going to be a disaster. Long story short between November, and now she has stretched the timeline out numerous times and the only thing we have received from her is one bag of dog food, and one round of worming treatment despite my numerous request for her to provide high-quality dog food that he needed because we were struggling to keep weight on this baby. In January, when she pushed it out the last time I said a firm boundary she needed to have a permanent plan in place by February. Well, February is here and I get a call from my mom that my sister still can’t take the dog permanently so I’m gonna have to keep him for two more weeks until my mom moves into her new place at which point she will assume responsibility for the dog and he will be kept outside in a dog house when we’ve got 2 feet of snow on the ground.

That’s INSANE!

My family has spent months caring for this dog and he’s not built for that yo. He’s a couch potato and he deserves a permanent home where he gets that and all the love that he deserves so I told my sister this wasn’t acceptable and I was going forward with a permanent solution for the dog because I wasn’t going to let him be neglected or get dumped off on my mother. She has enough on her plate, raising my sister’s kids and battling lupus. So I took him to a home with some dear friends we’re not only is he gonna have the best life ever, but we’ll still get to be a part of his life because truth be told I hated having to get rid of him, but I have three dogs of my own and he needs more care than I can provide with his breed.

She knew she had to do something!

So anyways, now my sister’s gone nuclear calling me a dog thief & my entire family is also mad at me because now she’s taking it out on them as well and threatening to never come home again, not even to see her kids. Like…. What? The harassment and abuse from my family has gotten unreal. I feel like I’m the only person that has some freaking sense about me. But I’m pretty sure they all think I’m satan in the flesh. Is this real life???

That’s INSANE!

How can the family support such behavior?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Exactly! This user knows the dog deserves a better home!

This user knows this girl just did those kids a favor.

This user realizes that this whole situation is really rough.

Everyone is on the dog’s side, for sure.

This user knows this lady is not at fault here.

Somebody had to take action!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.