Cashier Who Covered For A Coworker For 15 Minutes Was Scolded For Working Beyond Her Shift, So When The Manager Asked Her To Stay Late The Next Day, She Said No

Why is it that following higher ups’ exact instructions annoys them so much? Maybe they were trying to manipulate their employees and it didn’t work? Food for thought.

In this case, a cashier was told to not work extra hours, but then, the next day, she was asked to stay late.

Nuh-uh!

What would you do in her situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

He told me to follow the rules exactly so i did and now the store is short staffed and hes blaming me So yestarday at exactly 5:00 pm I closed my register while there were still like eight people in line and now my manager is acting like I personally tanked the economy. This all started last week when I stayed 15 extra minutes because my coworker was stuck in traffic and the front end would have literally been empty, like customers just vibing in front of a dark register. I didn’t even think about it. I just stayed. He dragged me into the office the next day and gave me a whole speech about payroll integrity and how I am NOT authorized to work outside my scheduled shift.

He was very categorical.

He kept saying “structure” like we’re storming a beach instead of scanning frozen pizzas. I said okay. Cool. I hear you. I will follow the schedule exactly. Fast forward to yesterday. I’m 9 to 5. At nearly 4 the afternoon cashier calls out because her kid threw up at school.

Oops, looks like she would be the hero again.

Manager is in the back counting inventory like he’s guarding the nuclear codes. Around 4:45 the line starts building. Beer. Ice cream. One lady arguing about a coupon that expired in like 2022 but she always uses it. I’m ringing nonstop. And 4:56 he pops out and goes ‘hey can you stay a little late until I find coverage’.

But she’s not allowed to. Bummer.

I swear I felt my brain pause. Because last week staying late was a payroll crime. So I just calmly reminded him that Im not authorized to work outside my scheduled shift and I need to respect structure. His face did that tight smile thing. And then 5:00 hits. I finish the transaction I’m on. I close the lane sign and start counting down my drawer. People are still in line staring at me like I just canceled Christmas. I said sorry store policy and kept moving.

She was just following orders.

I clocked out at 5:02 because counting takes a sec, don’t yell at me. On my way out I could hear him behind the register asking the bagger how to override the coupon system and I almost lost it. Apparently three customers abandoned full carts and walked out. One was like 200 bucks worth of groceries. The coupon lady demanded a manager which is hilarious because he WAS the manager and now he had to argue with her himself.

He can’t make up his mind.

Today he calls me in and says I embarrassed him and hurt the stores numbers and I should have used common sense. COMMON SENSE. Last week common sense was insubordination. Now following his direct rule is insubordination. He says I knew what he meant. I dont remember him saying unless it’s inconvenient for me. He’s threatening a write up. For doing exactly what he told me to do.

He updated their structure.

Meanwhile next week’s schedule magically has voluntary overtime approved. Funny how structure bends when it’s his stress level on the line. The bagger keeps snickering every time he walks by and honestly that might be my only joy right now. I didn’t yell, I followed policy. Nothin more nothing less. And somehow I’m the problem.

Her manager only cares about how he looks, not about respecting his employees.

How did Reddit react to this?

This is the safest route.

This person thinks this is enough for someone to leave.

This commenter shares more advice.

Another reader chimes in.

🤷‍♀️

I guess it’s the butterfly effect he was worried about.

Her staying 15 minutes after her shift probably affected the global economy.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.