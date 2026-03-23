‘Catdog?’ – A Puppy Started To Meow After Living With A Cat For A Week

There’s a common belief that dogs and their owners start to resemble each other after a while, but we’ve never seen anything like this before!

A viral TikTok video shows a puppy that started to take on a very specific characteristic of its cat sibling after a week.

The dog was in a playpen and stared at its owner…

And then he meowed!

The video’s text overlay reads, “1 week after living with a cat.”

The pup continued to make meowing noises and it finally barked.

The video’s caption reads, “Catdog?”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

This dog is being raised a bit differently from other pooches…

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