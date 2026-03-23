March 23, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘Catdog?’ – A Puppy Started To Meow After Living With A Cat For A Week

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a cage

TikTok/@house.of.barks

There’s a common belief that dogs and their owners start to resemble each other after a while, but we’ve never seen anything like this before!

A viral TikTok video shows a puppy that started to take on a very specific characteristic of its cat sibling after a week.

dog in a cage

TikTok/@house.of.barks

The dog was in a playpen and stared at its owner…

And then he meowed!

The video’s text overlay reads, “1 week after living with a cat.”

dog in a cage

TikTok/@house.of.barks

The pup continued to make meowing noises and it finally barked.

The video’s caption reads, “Catdog?”

dog in a cage

TikTok/@house.of.barks

Take a look at the video.

@house.of.barks

Catdog? 🤣 #puppy #funnypuppy

♬ original sound – houseofbarks

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.30.15 AM Catdog? A Puppy Started To Meow After Living With A Cat For A Week

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.30.26 AM Catdog? A Puppy Started To Meow After Living With A Cat For A Week

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.30.56 AM Catdog? A Puppy Started To Meow After Living With A Cat For A Week

This dog is being raised a bit differently from other pooches…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter