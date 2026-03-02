College Student Got Stuck At Her “Safety” School, But When Her Siblings Turned Her Campus Into A Family Reunion, She Considered Transferring

College is supposed to be about finding yourself, not being everyone else’s life plan.

So when one student lost her scholarship to Howard and ended up stuck at her safety school, her siblings started following her there like she was the family tour guide.

And once their plans began weighing her down, she had to decide if transferring to finally follow her own path made her selfish.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA for switching universities? So in June, I was accepted into Howard (my dream school) but couldn’t commit because they had that whole finance scandal going on. They took my scholarship without telling me, didn’t want to give me any more aid, and I didn’t want to put my dad through the tuition cost. My mom never wanted me to go to begin with. So now I’m at a university in my home state, and I honestly want to be somewhere else.

She’s making due, but she still can’t help but wish she were somewhere else.

It’s nice here, but I feel like I’m limiting myself and I can achieve more. So I want to use this uni as a launching pad (community college style) to get in somewhere better and receive lots of financial aid. But now I’m kind of chained to this school…

She liked the idea of being close to family at first.

First, my sister and brother and law moved to my uni’s city so my sister could be here for me if I need anything. The thought excited me and I’ve liked getting to see her more.

But lately, it’s starting to feel more like a burden than a blessing.

However, my brother applied to this school ONLY and because we’ll both be going here, our dad wants to make us live in a house together when he gets here to save money. That means I’ll be responsible for him and cleaning everything. I’ll never get sleep because he games all night, always getting sick because he’s unhygienic and it’s too much.

She doesn’t think her brother is college material.

He didn’t even want to go to uni, but our parents made him and he doesn’t want to be alone. I honestly think he’s going to flunk. He’s VERY irresponsible and college has too much freedom for him to handle, and he chose one of the hardest majors available.

Now her sister wants to join them.

I also just found out that my little sister (who I never lived with growing up, and doesn’t ever get out of her house) wants to come to this uni too. Even though she’s very smart and enterprising. Now I have a second sibling coming here only to be with me.

It’s starting to feel utterly suffocating.

I don’t want her to think I’m trying to abandon her by getting out of here because that’s all she’s ever experienced in her life but omg. Not to mention my older sister convinced our crazy mom to move down here since she’ll “have nothing else” back at home. But the way everyone is basing their futures off me is really bothering me. I haven’t even figured out my own future. WIBTA for transferring?

Sounds like this would be a tough situation for any college-aged kid to go through.

The truth will set you free, so it’s best to get it out sooner than later.

The only path this student should be following is the one she forges for herself.

Being bogged down by family would definitely be the wrong choice here.

The only thing that could get tricky is the financial aspect.

She went to college to build her future, not babysit everyone else.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.