College Student Is Considering Banning Her Roommate From Using Her Car After She Parked In Tow-Away Zones And Ticketed Areas, But She Worries About Leaving Her Without Transportation

Loaning your car to a friend feels good until it starts costing you.

So, what would you do if your roommate kept parking your car in tow-away zones and ticketed areas, even after you made her pay for the first mistake? Would you keep letting her use your car? Or would you consider cutting her off, even if it means you’ll have to do more?

In the following story, one college student finds herself facing this decision and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for not letting my roommate use my car anymore? I (19yo F) and my longtime friend (18yo F) decided to be roommates to make housing more affordable at uni. My friend (N) doesn’t have a car, and didn’t receive as much financial aid as I did, so a car isn’t happening anytime soon for her. At first, car sharing didn’t bother me, but she keeps parking in spots that could get me towed whenever she drives, and frankly, neither of us has the money to pay those fees.

Her roommate doesn’t seem to be very observant.

First, N parked in a parking zone at my uni that scans and tickets you. She played dumb, and I made her pay anyway. This semester, she parked my car in the clinic tow zone (I don’t have a clinic pass). Also, when she drives, I don’t think shes aware of her surroundings/signs, and road rage. I’m thinking about telling her no more driving because she isn’t observant, but that would also leave her short of transportation at times when I’m at work. I would also be more responsible for picking up/dropping off unless she finds another way (we live a 10ish-minute drive off campus). AITA?

Yikes! Most people wouldn’t want to lend their car out to someone like that.

Let’s check out how the fine folks over at Reddit think she should handle this.

