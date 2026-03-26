Corporate Wants To Save Money On Shipping Costs, So Now A Delivery Driver Has To Visit A Construction Site Just To Deliver A Pen

Imagine working for a company that manufactures very large items and very small items. What would you think if corporate suddenly decided to eliminate shipping costs by having everything transported by a delivery driver? Would you think this would actually save the company money or end up costing more?

In this story, one company makes this exact decision, and after talking to a delivery driver, one employee has very strong feelings about this policy change.

Keep reading for all the details.

No mail anymore, OK, here is a truck delivering one tiny package. So, we are producing windows and stuff, medium sized company, which means we send out lots of trucks with whole windows and blinds and sometimes also really tiny packages with replacement parts or something like this. Those were usually sent by mail, arrived quickly, everything was fine. Then the old magic of corporate cost saving measures was cast upon our mighty souls, apparently our mail costs were too high. Corporate was like, hey, you have trucks, please use them for transporting everything. Everything.

They got some details from a delivery driver.

Yesterday we were drinking our morning coffee with one of the drivers. He told us what he was delivering. This day: Three windows in one town + A 10×20 cm package of replacement parts to a different town Next day: Some stuff to one and a pen to a different construction site. A Pen. A Freaking Pen. Diesel costs are going to be way up…

Wow! Corporate really didn’t think this through very well. Sending a delivery driver to a construction site to deliver a pen seems pretty ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person thinks corporate might’ve made the right decision.

Another person wonders if it was really a pen that was being delivered.

This person expected a completely different story.

Another person shares their thoughts.

What seems like a good decision on paper may not be a good decision in reality.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.