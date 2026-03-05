Customer Kept Yelling At An Employee On Call But He Had No Idea How To Help Her, So He Simply Listened To Her Complain For Eleven Minutes

How to politely ask someone to stop yelling on call? Well, you can’t!

Woman upset I didn’t apologize for something I had nothing to do with, threatens to get me fired Get a call from lady. Call starts off with them choking back tears already.

Service has been out for less than 15 minutes and 3 minutes of that was spent on the phone getting to me. Advise of known issue and we are working on it. No ETA since ticket is 15 minutes old but likely within an hour or two. “DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH I PAY FOR THIS AND YOU ARE DENYING ME SERVICE. AND YOU WONT PAY ME.” I can apply a 48 hour credit even though its only been a few minutes. “COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE. DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH I PAY.”

Yes and I can apply a 48 hour credit which is 47 more hours than the service will be out for. “Fine. How much is it.” $3.00 “OUTRAGOUS” *Begins a tirade about how much they pay and how inconvenient it is.* You pay $1.50 a day. Okay well if that will be all then you will be notified. “ITS NOT OKAY HOW DARE YOU SAY ITS OKAY.”

I didn’t say it was okay, I was just starting a sentence with the word ‘Okay’. “YOUR NAME. GIVE IT. THIS CALL BETTER BE MONITORED I WILL BE SEEING TO IT YOU GET FIRED.” Ok well if you want I can send you to my supervisor right now. “NO GIVE ME YOUR NAME I WILL CALL BACK AND GET SOMEONE MORE COMPETENT WHO CAN TRANSFER ME TO YOUR SUP.” Ok so again I am happy to send you there now.

Proceeds to spend the next 11 minutes berating me saying how awful I am at my job and I need to learn to say sorry at the end of each sentence because she is the customer and that is the minimum she deserves from me. Eventually got to the point that I had to start saying if she isn’t willing to move to the next step then I will release the call. Just flat out refused to get off the line until I got to the final warning of “I am going to hang up now.” It is wild that these people expect me to spend over and they don’t even do me the courtesy of spitting before trying to mess with me.

