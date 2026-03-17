Dad Marries a Woman He Met on a Dating App Just 6 Months After Divorce, So His 15-Year-Old Daughter Calls Him Selfish

When her parents’ 25-year marriage ended earlier this year, she expected some time for everyone to adjust. Instead, just a few months later, her dad met someone online, introduced her to the family, and quickly announced they were getting married.

At first, she tried to stay open-minded. But after a whirlwind relationship, a rushed wedding, and a growing feeling that their dad was more focused on impressing his new wife than checking in on his kids, the frustration finally boiled over.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for telling my dad he is selfish for getting married 6 months after getting divorced? hello i (15f) called my dad (55m) selfish for getting married to someone in spain (we are in america) 6 months after getting divorced. they met in may on a dating app, and my parents had divorced in february. i was honestly happy for him in the beginning because he seemed happy and that’s all that mattered. they talked on the phone a lot and he talked about her to us (i have 6 siblings, 3 of us still live at home) and we all felt like she was nice. we all live with my dad btw.

How sweet.

he told us she was coming for two week in june and we were surprised by how fast they were moving but still, we were open minded. the first time meeting her was slightly rough because she was just off putting and a little much, energetic is a good word. i’m the opposite so maybe it was just me, but the rest of my siblings just got a bad vibe too. After the two weeks, my siblings and i had our opinions that she was slightly rude and that they were moving to quick. then in june, he told us they were getting married. we were shocked and told him he thought it was quick, and his response was that he could die any day and that time passes quick for him.

Yikes.

so they got married in august, A WEEK AFTER MY SISTERS WEDDING. this was also rude and disrespectful we thought, but we didn’t bring that up. she also has two kids that we didn’t meet till this december when they had their actual wedding. In may he’s going to spain for 3 weeks for their honeymoon.

Wow.

my dad and moms divorce was just messy and i feel like he moved on so quick without even grieving his 25 year relationship. and he is starting to choose her over us and he never cared about checking in on us til she was around; it was like he was putting on a show for her. they’re planning to move her here in about 2 years, which means ill only be 17 or 18 so I’ll still be at the house. i honestly don’t like her or her kids, btw she has one 16 y/o son, and one 20smth y/o daughter. p.s. i know i just sound like a teenager complaining, but AITAH for telling my dad he’s selfish and him getting upset over it.

Redditors are debating whether this was an honest reaction from a teenager still processing a messy divorce, or an unfair judgment on a parent trying to move on.

This person says dad needs to get a will.

This person says divorce is just bad for everyone around.

And this person has got some jokes and wisdom.

When a 25-year marriage ends and a new one begins before the dust even settles, it’s no surprise the kids feel like they were the ones left behind.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.