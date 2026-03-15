Daughter Refuses To Give Her Mother Her Address, So Her Mother Dares Her Not To Invite Her To Her Wedding

Imagine getting married. Even at a small wedding, you’d probably invite all of your close relatives like siblings and parents.

Would you still invite your mom to your wedding if you had a strained relationship, so strained that you didn’t even want her to know where you live?

The bride in this story is worried her mother will ruin her wedding.

Check out the full story!

WIBTA for actually uninviting my mother from my wedding? My mom and I have a super complex relationship. I am the youngest of two girls with a 11-year age gap. She’s always been hotheaded and lacking in accountability, but I have tried to keep a somewhat close and warm relationship with her despite that.

I don’t talk to her that often, but because I live close and I’m still fairly young, I tend to have a little more tolerance for her antics (emotional outbursts over text or the phone when doesn’t get her way), and try to just set really firm boundaries to avoid conflict.

This is where it gets bad!

Now onto my dilemma: Just before Christmas, my mom asked for my address. I’ve previously avoided giving her this information because she’s shown me that she will drive by or attempt to visit unannounced. I recently moved in with my fiancé and I wanted to avoid a scenario where she makes him uncomfortable. That said, my fiancé’s mom has been to our house and this was revealed to my mom during the wedding dress shopping trip.

UH OH…

When she asked out of the blue, I asked “Why?” This set her off and the next morning, I received a flurry of text messages, saying that I had a lot of nerve, and that I needed to begin paying my own car insurance and return her house key. Neither of these upset me. When I responded to say I would do that, she called and told me additionally that I should take her name off the invite list to my wedding since “everyone else can do what they want to do,” have my address and because she’s not allowed to bring a plus one.

It’s going to be a small wedding.

Mind you, our wedding will have less than 50 guests including vendors. When I tried to offer a rebuttal, she replied “**** you *****” and hung up the phone. It’s been a few weeks since this happened, and although I know it would hurt her and that she didn’t mean it, I am inclined to make good on her request. This time it feels that this is way too far for me to excuse.

She’s confused about the whole situation!

I do fear uninviting her would create additional conflict for me and my fiancé, because I think she could show up unannounced and make a scene (she has the info from previous conversations), which might ruin the day for the two of us. I know that he will support me either way, but I don’t want the day to be turned upside down because of my mom. WIBTA for actually not inviting her? And if not, what can I do to make sure she can’t ruin our big day?

GOSH! That’s frustrating!

She definitely doesn’t want to let her mother ruin her wedding day, but in order to make that happen, is it safer to invite her or not to invite her?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user suggests assigning people at the venue to turn her away.

This user suggests changing the venue altogether.

This user would invite her.

That’s right! This user knows this mother can’t be trusted at all!

Either way, she needs backup.

Her wedding could be a disaster!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.