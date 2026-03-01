Daughter With Autism Was Not Invited To A Classmate’s Birthday Party, And She’s Upset Her Mother Didn’t Complain

It’s normal for kids to feel upset when they are left out.

In this story, a mother learned that her autistic daughter was not invited to her classmate’s birthday party.

Her daughter wanted to join, but because of her disruptive behavior, she didn’t get along with a lot of kids.

Despite her daughter’s meltdown and crying, she made a difficult parenting choice.

AITA for not fighting after my autistic child was excluded I (38F) and my husband (38M) have two daughters (10F and 12F) 12F is neurotypical, and 10F is autistic. This is about 10F only. In my daughter’s school, they have a rule. If you invite the whole class and distribute invitations in class, you cannot exclude only a few students.

This mother’s autistic daughter often doesn’t get along with a lot of students.

My daughter, due to her condition, does not get along with most kids in her class. She often says mean things. She can be disruptive because she does not understand how to communicate. We are working to fix this with therapy.

Bob would be celebrating his birthday, and he didn’t invite her daughter on the spectrum.

There is this kid in her class named Bob (fake name). She absolutely does not get along with him. Recently, he was distributing invitations for his birthday party sometime next week. He invited everyone but her. This made her feel bad, which is expected. Her special education teacher informed me about it. She told me that since this was done in school, we could tell the school to mediate.

Her daughter was crying, saying she wanted to attend the party.

I asked my daughter about it. She said that everyone in her class was invited but her. She said this in tears. She said she really wanted to go to his party. She said she was the only student excluded. This caused her to have a meltdown. I later got a message from her homeroom teacher. She asked me to come in for a meeting with Bob’s parents. The meeting was to discuss the situation. Her special education teacher had informed her, and it was a violation of school policy.

She explained to her daughter why she wasn’t fighting for her.

I replied that I do not want to raise a complaint with the school. This was even though it went against their policy. When my daughter asked why I am not fighting for her, I explained my reasoning. I told her it was because she does not get along with Bob. I asked her why she wanted to go to his party in the first place. She said she did not want to miss out on the fun. She said she was the only kid excluded.

Her daughter had another meltdown and couldn’t understand their point.

I then asked her how she would feel if she was forced to invite Bob to her birthday. She had a fit over the mere thought of it. I then asked her: “If you are upset with the mere thought of inviting him to your party, you can imagine how upset he would be if he had to invite you.” She then had another meltdown over it. She said that it was unfair. My husband also agrees that the other kid should not be forced to invite her. We think that since she is likely to be excluded later, this may help her learn from it.

Children need to learn that their actions have corresponding consequences.

