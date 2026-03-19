Divorced Woman Refused To Sell Her Engagement Ring To Her Sibling, So She Faced Accusations Of Being “Emotionally Unhealthy”

Not everyone processes the end of a marriage the same way.

So when one recently divorced woman chose to keep the engagement ring she helped pay for, her newly engaged sister asked to buy it at a discount.

But when she refused, it led to a bitter debate.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to give my sister my old engagement ring after my divorce? I (30F) had a divorce last year. It was mutual, nothing dramatic. I kept the engagement ring since I help pay for it (we split the cost because we’re young and we’re both on our first job). And honestly I just wasn’t ready to get rid of it yet. Even if it didn’t work out I still value the ring.

But lately, someone else has her eye on the ring.

My younger sister (25F) just got engaged. Her fiancé doesn’t make much money but he proposed with a really cute but simple ring. My sister recently asked if she could buy my engagement ring for a lower price since I’m not using it anymore. It would also save them money to upgrade her ring later on (they want to get a “nicer ring” later on).

From the start, this request rubbed her the wrong way.

I was a little shocked and told her no. I don’t wear it but I don’t want to sell it either.

Now her sister is shaming her for it.

She said it’s weird and “emotionally unhealthy” that I’m holding onto a ring from a failed marriage.

Her parents seem to side with her sister.

Now our parents are hinting I should just give or sell it to her because it would be a nice gesture, and better than sitting in a drawer. AITA?

A request like this would throw anyone off.

What did Reddit make of this dilemma?

Since her parents are so selfless, surely they wouldn’t mind giving up a possession of their own?

Getting married while lacking financial stability probably isn’t the best idea.

This sister’s weirdness barometer is a bit off.

“No” is her answer and she’s sticking to it.

One way or another, this sister will need to learn she shouldn’t feel entitled to other people’s things.

Sentimental value beats resale value any day.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.