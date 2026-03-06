Dog Owner Realized Her Fur Looked Extra Shiny Because Her Boyfriend Used Human Shampoo

FYI, there are all kinds of special shampoos for dogs out there if you ever want to give your pooch a bath at home…

But I guess that’s not exactly common knowledge.

A woman named Liv posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when her boyfriend decided to give her dog, Stubby, a shampoo and a rinse.

Stubby was clearly excited…and he seemed to have a unique glow to his coat.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Wondering why my dog was extra shiny after my boyfriend bathed him.”

The text continued, “Hint: It was my shampoo.”

Liv asked her boyfriend, “Did you give Stubby a bath?”

He said, “Yes, I did.”

Liv then asked, “What did you use to wash him?”

The man answered, “Shampoo.”

Liv asked, “What shampoo?”

He replied, “The shampoo that was in the shower.”

Liv’s video then showed viewers a bottle of OUAI shampoo…which we’re assuming is pretty good stuff if she’s annoyed about it…

In the video’s caption, Liv wrote, “Well, at least he smells good.”

Take a look at the video.

Well, at least the pooch looks great!

