March 6, 2026 at 8:55 am

Dog Owner Realized Her Fur Looked Extra Shiny Because Her Boyfriend Used Human Shampoo

by Matthew Gilligan

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@livlemon88

FYI, there are all kinds of special shampoos for dogs out there if you ever want to give your pooch a bath at home…

But I guess that’s not exactly common knowledge.

A woman named Liv posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when her boyfriend decided to give her dog, Stubby, a shampoo and a rinse.

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@livlemon88

Stubby was clearly excited…and he seemed to have a unique glow to his coat.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Wondering why my dog was extra shiny after my boyfriend bathed him.”

The text continued, “Hint: It was my shampoo.”

Liv asked her boyfriend, “Did you give Stubby a bath?”

He said, “Yes, I did.”

Liv then asked, “What did you use to wash him?”

The man answered, “Shampoo.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@livlemon88

Liv asked, “What shampoo?”

He replied, “The shampoo that was in the shower.”

Liv’s video then showed viewers a bottle of OUAI shampoo…which we’re assuming is pretty good stuff if she’s annoyed about it…

In the video’s caption, Liv wrote, “Well, at least he smells good.”

man looking at a camera

TikTok/@livlemon88

Take a look at the video.

@livlemon88

Well at least he smells good 🥲 #ouai #detoxshampoo @THE OUAI

♬ C.B.Rhumba by Sage Guyton and Jeremy Wakefield – SpongeRadio

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.58.10 AM Dog Owner Realized Her Fur Looked Extra Shiny Because Her Boyfriend Used Human Shampoo

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.55.01 AM Dog Owner Realized Her Fur Looked Extra Shiny Because Her Boyfriend Used Human Shampoo

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 10.55.20 AM Dog Owner Realized Her Fur Looked Extra Shiny Because Her Boyfriend Used Human Shampoo

Well, at least the pooch looks great!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter