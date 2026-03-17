Downstairs Neighbors Scream, Bang On The Wall, And Hit The Ceiling Every Time The Upstairs Neighbor Makes Any Noise, So She Contacted The HOA

If you have ever lived in a building where there are neighbors living above you and below you, you probably know that you can sometimes hear your neighbors moving around. For example, a downstairs neighbor might be able to hear an upstairs neighbor walking around.

In this story, one family who lives downstairs seems to be furious at their upstairs neighbor, a single woman, every time she makes any noise at all. She’s started to get scared at their extreme reactions.

Keep reading for all the details.

How scared should I be? Should I involve the police at this point? I have made an hoa complaint against my downstairs neighbors for continuous slamming of doors and hitting walls, for hours at a time and at all hours. I couldn’t sleep and it was very much affecting my job. They have started retaliating now.

It’s pretty bad.

I start talking, wall hit. I am in kitchen cooking, two very very loud bangs against my floor in the living room that scares my cat. I start walking, wall hit. That’s just from today, plus a few others.

This is awful!

It’s not every time so I can’t even necessarily get a witness to come over if they don’t have a few hours to spend. And if NFH can tell I have someone over, they behave. Over the weekend I started talking to a friend on the phone and the teen I guess was right below me and he screams at me, the loudest it has ever been, and keeps screaming while he’s throwing things and hitting the wall. He storms to the front door and screams out the door and throws or hits something that made god awful banging. Freaked me and my cat out. At least one of the parents were home. They speak Spanish at home but the teen speaks perfect English with no accent. I don’t understand Spanish. He was screaming in Spanish.

She’s scared.

I suspect the man has participated in this as well as he has in the past. From the first day they moved in they have hit the ceiling when I walked. They hit the ceiling when I play with my cat. I accidently dropped something? Boom boom. Stats I don’t usually share online: I’m female and I live alone. After 3.5 to 4 years of living with them below me, they know this. They also know i don’t speak Spanish. Should I be scared (I am) and should I start involving the police? Or will that make it worse and they will potentially get me one day walking down the stairs past their unit? They are not renters so they can’t be evicted.

This sounds like an awful living situation. If she’s renting, I think she should look for another place to live.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

She should start gathering evidence.

Here’s a vote for contacting the HOA or the police.

They might be able to be evicted after all.

Here’s another idea that might work.

Nobody should have to live next to neighbors who make them feel unsafe.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.