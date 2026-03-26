Employee Answered An Emergency Call And Kept Asking How “Stephen” Was Spelled, So It Led To A Hilarious And Frustrated Exchange With A Nurse

Clear communication is essential in emergency calls.

In this story, an employee took a call from a nurse who needed to page a triage nurse for a patient named Stephen.

A simple spelling question quickly turned into a comical back-and-forth with both parties growing increasingly frustrated.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I love when callers misunderstand what you’re asking and then treat YOU like and idiot. I answer emergency calls for businesses after hours. Everything from plumbing to surgeon’s offices. My job is to take information and confirm everything then page who they’re looking to speak with.

This employee confirmed the spelling of the patient’s name.

I had this wonderful exchange with a nurse needing a hospice nurse paged. Me: Thank you for calling so-and-so, this is Ric Flair. How can I help you? Nurse: This is Jan from Redacted Nursing Home. I need to page the on-call triage nurse for Stephen Smith. Me: Alright, is Stephen spelled with a V or with a PH? Nurse: Stephen is spelled with an S.

The caller was being rude and condescending.

Me: Yes, I understand that. But is it also spelled with a V or with a PH? Nurse: I already told you. Stephen with an S as in “stupid.” Me: I guess there’s a disconnect here. Stephen is spelled with an S, yes.

He literally had to spell it out for her.

But is it spelled Steven with a V, S-T-E-V-E-N? Or Stephen with a PH, S-T-E-P-H-E-N? Nurse: PH. Me: Yes, thank you.

Lol. That’s hilarious. Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Someone who worked in nursing homes shares their thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This person shares a related story.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and funny.

It’s embarrassing to call someone stupid when you’re the one who’s acting that way.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.