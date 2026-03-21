Employee Asked His Manager To Do A Simple Task To Help Him With A Project, But When The Manager Refused, He And His Colleagues Quietly Mocked Him

Bad managers have always existed in the workplace.

In this story, an employee worked under an arrogant manager who refused to do even simple tasks.

After the team quietly mocked him, the manager tried to crack down.

What he didn’t expect was a note waiting for him at the perfect moment.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Small payback to slimy manager Way back in the day, we are talking 1980s, diskettes and a megabyte of memory were the order of the day. We had a jerk manager in our group. Let’s call him Janky. We did large-scale software development for a Fortune 50 firm. Janky never did any work. He acted so superior.

This man asked Janky to do a simple task, but he refused.

When I asked him to perform a simple task, he backed away. The task was copying our latest release of our software onto diskettes. We needed to give that to the test team. Janky backed away like I was handing him a rattlesnake. He weakly said he would get someone right on it, and so on and so forth.

He and his colleagues played a little prank on Janky.

One of my colleagues had one of those fake shrunken heads carved into a coconut. As a symbol of our disdain for Janky, we used it. We put a Post-it note on the back of the shrunken head. The note had “Janky” written on it. That was a very petty revenge, but it gets better.

Janky learned about it and decided to confront them.

Somehow Janky got wind of our hijinks. He stormed over to my friend’s office. He wanted to confiscate the offending artifact and used it as an excuse to fire people. Fortunately, we got word that Janky was on his way. When Janky burst into the office, he spoke loudly, “I will not tolerate this disrespect.”

Another note was written at the back of the shrunken coconut head.

He grabbed the shrunken head and turned it around. Now, the little note on the back said, “Turn around and look at your face.” Dude turned 100 shades of red. He stomped out of the office. We laughed our brains off.

Let’s see how others reacted to this in the comments on Reddit.

This user gives another clever idea.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

People are loving it.

Finally, they also think it’s funny.

Sometimes, the best performance review is delivered by a coconut and a sticky note.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.