Employee Finally Had Some Free Time After A Stressful Year, And He Realized He Forgot How It Felt To Relax His Shoulders

Some jobs are too stressful to be worth it.

This man has had a hard year. When he finally had some free time, he realized his shoulders had been tensed up for the longest time.

Read the full story below.

Job So Stressful That I Literally Forgot How to Relax My Shoulders It’s been a stressful year at work. Last night, I finally had some free time, and the strangest thing happened. My shoulders instinctively dropped a few inches, and my arms were just hanging there. I spent the next 30 seconds extremely confused. Then I realized that I had been so stressed recently that I apparently forgot what it feels like to relax my shoulders. Woah.

Now that’s how you know you need a new job.

Other people in the comments are piping up.

This makes sense.

Here’s a similar story.

Another valid observation.

A hilarious comment from this one.

And another person can relate to the story.

No paycheck is worth all this tension.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.