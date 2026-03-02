Employee Got Tired Of Covering For Her Stingy Boss, So When Boss Demanded Exact Change For A Pizza Party, The Employee Made Her Count A Mountain Of Pennies

Workplace celebrations are supposed to boost morale, not nickel-and-dime the employees actually keeping the business running.

Cheapskate Boss I worked as a shift supervisor in a department of about 60 employees. Every year there is a designated week to celebrate our profession.

Every year the department director volun-told the shift supervisors that we were all chipping in to buy pizza for the department to help celebrate. The first annoyance was that I worked night shift, so she would order the pizza and give me a check to pay for it. This was after we had all contributed whatever amount she determined to be our individual share.

Every year, she would order about six pizzas for the shift and include a $2 tip for the driver. Naturally, I was mortified, and I’d end up kicking in my own money for a reasonable tip. When I brought it up to her, she looked at me blankly and said she never tipped more than $2 for delivery.

The final straw was the last year she worked there. She had figured out the pizza bill and determined we all owed $15.75. Pizza day came and went, with me, of course, chipping in another $10 out of pocket toward the tip.

I opened my work email and saw that she sent all the shift supervisors a message: she had miscalculated the pizza bill, so we all needed to pay her another $1.65. Otherwise it wouldn’t be fair, as she would be paying in more than we had. At first I saw red. Then I dreamed up my revenge. As I said, I worked nights.

So the next night, I spent quite a bit of time flicking 165 pennies under her office door. Then I emailed her to let her know I’d left the money in her office. Never heard another word, but I’m sure she crawled around and picked every penny up.

The boss got her exact change, and the employee got her exact revenge.

