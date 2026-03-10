Employee Tried To Troubleshoot Broken Equipment Over The Phone For Free, But The Customer Refused The Help And Are Upset At Being Charged More

Customer service calls don’t always go as planned, especially with customers who can’t understand.

The following story involves an employee who tried to help a couple whose equipment had no lights and wouldn’t work.

She suggested a workaround that’s free of charge, but they refused it.

So things escalated quickly when she told them that sending a service worker would cost them additional fees.

Had a guy demand we hand deliver equipment today, through tantrum when we advised it costs money I had a lady call in. The equipment was not working. I verified there were no lights. Me: “Okay, no problem. Let’s try a different outlet.” Woman: “Oh, I can’t move it. There are too many cords, and it’s behind furniture. I can’t move any of it to unplug it.”

This employee explained that they might still have the same problem if it’s power-related.

Me: “Well, no problem. I can send a replacement out anyway. Just know that if we don’t try another outlet, you might have the same problem even if we replace it if its power related.” Woman: “That’s okay. Just mail it.”

The customer’s husband took the phone and started yelling at her.

At this point, the husband takes over. Husband: “I don’t want it mailed. And I don’t feel like driving to your office. I want you to deliver it to me today. Send one of your employees.” Me: “Okay, no problem. We can send someone. But there is a charge to have someone deliver it and install it.” Husband: “Why? I didn’t break it. This is crap! Screw you and your company.”

He continued to berate her and her company.

Husband: “I can’t believe you would charge me to replace this. Me: “Well, we aren’t charging you to replace it. We are charging you to have an employee drive it to you and install it. Husband: “This is crap. I am not trying to be difficult or a jerk but your company sucks. I pay you for a service and you’re accusing me of breaking it?! You don’t want to take responsibility and you want to charge me?! It’s behind furniture I am not moving furniture to install it myself. You come do it.”

She reminded him that they have 2 free options.

Me: “So again we offer two free options. The charge is from having an employee get pulled off their job to hand deliver it to you. We also don’t move furniture. Think of it as this: If you buy something at the store and it breaks, you have to bring it to the store to exchange it, right?”

The customer’s logic wasn’t making any sense.

Husband: “Yeah, but I didn’t buy this from Walmart. I bought it from you. Just freaking mail it. I’m not trying to be a jerk, but screw you!” Gotta love the logic.

Some people want five-star service with a zero-star attitude.

