Engineer Was Harassed And Told To Quit The Job Over A Petty Grudge, But When He Stepped Away, His Boss Scrambled To Replace Him At Five Times The Cost

Nothing exposes bad management faster than underestimating the employees holding everything together.

In this story, upper management told an overworked engineer he was overpaid and free to leave over a petty grudge.

So when the engineer calmly transferred departments, he ended up leaving his old boss without a leg to stand on.

Read on for the full story!

I’m not worth the pay? Okay I’ll find a new job! Management in the past was fine and great, but suddenly started to change after an event with a contractor. After some time, the upper management (not my supervisor, who was great) began harassing those involved with the release of a contractor, mainly Manager A.

Manager A was somewhat of a menace to everyone he worked with.

Manager A would pull people into meetings and tell people that he pays them too much to not do their work. Granted, the group I was with was a small team of four that worked 12+ hours, usually managing an entire data infrastructure and all engineering aspects.

So one day, this engineer found himself on this bad side.

One day I got called in and was yelled at for being friendly with a contractor by saying thank you for helping me debug a database error. Manager A was having personal issues with the contractor, which led to me being told I wasn’t worth the amount of money they pay me. I was told to leave if I wasn’t happy there under Manager A. I was the lead engineer and liaison to the IoT division for this division I was in.

So he informs his boss and makes plans to change departments.

Afterward, I called up my supervisor and straight out told him what happened and told him I’m looking now. Fast forward a few months. I left for a different position in the same organization under a different manager.

This doesn’t reflect well on Manager A at all.

Manager A was now in the hot seat because no one could manage what I was managing, and lots of security issues were popping up since no one knew how to manage the servers except for me in the division.

Management ended up paying quite the hefty price for the oversight.

They ended up being forced to award a contract worth over 5x the cost they paid me just for covering my work, not all the extra they wanted coming down the line. To put it into perspective, my salary was able to break well into six figures. Everything was failing, and everyone kept messaging and calling me for help, and I just sat back and watched things burn from one floor down from my previous desk.

It’s great to watch a horrible boss get exactly what he deserves.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

To this commenter, this is the best possible ending to this story.

All too often, employers take advantage of their overworked subordinates and end up paying for it later.

This commenter believes just how out of touch this boss was.

Employers often underestimate just how expensive quality work can be.

They told him he wasn’t worth the money, and then paid five times as much to replace him.

“Replaceable” comes with a pretty hefty invoice.

