Ex-Building Engineer Harassed Property Manager After Quitting, So She Started A Year-Long Country-Wide Revenge Plot

Some people deserve minor inconveniences as karma for their horrendous behavior.

The woman in this story experienced some minor acts of harassment from her former co-worker after he quit, so she thought of a genius idea to get back at him.

Read the full story below for all the details.

A key for all occasions A few years ago, I had an absolutely horrendous building engineer. He had been allowed to run amok for years. When I was hired, I was told I was hired to control him and less hired to manage the building. That’s exactly what I did.

He no longer had any power.

He had to come to me for everything. I had to approve all the expenses. There were multiple small offices around the high-rise building, so I took away “his” office.

He was also apparently charging a fee to let other tenants store stuff in vacant spaces. I put a stop to this as well.

Needless to say, within a month, he quit.

But then it got really frustrating.

However, he began a very subtle campaign of harassment. He would come into the building and change things around; obviously, he still had a key. He followed the new vendors that I hired. Just little things. Random call hang-ups. Also, he must’ve had 1,000 different keys to all the locks. It was like a massive escape room trying to find out where things were. Go to room A to get a key for a box in room B to open door C. I ended up just re-keying the entire building. Completely worth it! Insert petty revenge…

She had a really creative idea.

Finally, after getting all of the locks changed and removing all the thousands of stored doorknobs and keys, I came up with an idea. I called a friend of mine with a print shop and asked them to print tag labels for keys. On those labels it read, “If found, call for reward. (His phone number).” I attached all 250 labels to 250 keys. Slowly, over the next year, I systematically dropped keys all over the place. Not just in our area, but because I also travel, I would drop them in other cities as well.

The keys really were everywhere!

I would leave them in bathrooms. I would leave them next to coffee machines at convenience stores. I would leave them on top of gas pumps. At the doctor’s office, next to the sink. A few times, I even left them on top of the luggage kiosk at the airport. We went on two cruises, and a good 20 keys got left in various places on both of those cruises. I spent a year just casually leaving these keys all over the city and half the country. Once in a while, I would stalk his Facebook page, and he would talk about these keys. Or he would rage about the keys in the phone calls. Best petty revenge with absolutely no way to trace it back to me.

Now that’s a diabolical way to annoy someone!

Let’s read the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person is blown away.

Another impressed reader.

This user appreciates the story.

Another person chimes in.

People are pleased with this revenge.

This woman figured out the key to the best petty revenge.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.