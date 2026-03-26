Forgetful Man Leaves His Clothes In The Dryer, But He Gets Really Upset When His Roommate Folds His Laundry

Imagine sharing a washer and dryer with several people including a roommate and another condo. If you left your laundry in the washer or dryer for hours or even days, would you be upset if someone moved it so they could do laundry, or would you think that was perfectly reasonable?

In this story, one man is furious when his roommate moves his laundry, but it gets even worse when he warns the roommate not to touch his laundry ever again.

Keep reading for all the details.

Don’t touch your laundry again? Ok. This is a story about me and my old roommate. One day I went to do laundry and found a load of his clothes in the dryer. After I did my wash they were still there, so I folded them and left them on his bed. The next day he comes home, finds his clothes on the bed, and proceeds to scream at me at the top of his lungs that now they were all wrinkled and he was going to have to rewash the whole load. Tells me to “never touch his laundry again”. Ok. Fine.

The roommate really needs to remember to move his laundry to the dryer.

Next week, I go to do laundry his clothes are in the washer. I roll my eyes, but leave them alone. It’s not urgent that I wash. Now, we also shared the machine with the downstairs half of the house (duplex with shared washer/dryer). I come back the next day with my laundry, and roommate’s wet clothes are in a pile in the corner on the concrete floor. Obviously downstairs neighbors dumped them so they could do a load. I do laundry, ignoring his wet laundry.

This guy sounds really absentminded.

Roommate doesn’t come home for 3 weeks (idk who goes away for 3 weeks and leaves clothes in the washer, but roommate did this frequently, disappearing for long periods of time. This made him an excellent roommate despite the temper explosions.) By the time he comes home, his clothes are a mildewed mess and he has to throw away almost all his clothes. He never says a word to me about it.

At least the roommate didn’t complain. He must have realized it was his own fault. But how do you forget you were doing laundry for weeks? Does he have so many clothes that he didn’t miss them and didn’t need to do more laundry that whole time?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is clearly still mad at their old roommate.

You only get a 10 minute warning!

This sounds like a great setup.

Seriously. I was impressed too!

Some people are really unappreciative.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.