Former Tenant Hid A Motion Activated Minions Voice Box In The Ceiling After Landlord Kept A $900 Deposit, And The Landlord’s Daughter Later Thought The Apartment Was Haunted

Losing a security deposit can make even the most reasonable person consider doing something petty.

So, what would you do if your landlord kept your deposit after you cleaned and upgraded the apartment, even though he hadn’t even seen it yet? Would you try to fight him about it? Or would you leave behind a surprise for the next person?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what she did.

I haunted my old apartment using Minions over a lost deposit So, like 14ish years ago, my BF ( now Husband) and I were moving out of our first crappy apartment. The landlord was awful, and even though we cleaned it top to bottom and had improved it significantly while we were there (new fixtures my dad built, new tiling in bathroom, and paint), they refused to return the deposit. They said it was ‘dirty’ and would need an expensive cleaner…even though they hadn’t seen it yet!!!! We learned later that his daughter liked the flat after seeing what we did to it and wanted to live there, and I guess the landlord saw this as a way to get one more month of rent before having to house his (extremely entitled) brat for free. We were moving countries in a few days, so we couldn’t really fight it.

Before they left, she came up with an idea for revenge.

So, it was the last day before we were meant to leave and lock up, and I was super mad about the deposit. We had a pile of old stuff we had used to decorate from my BF’s job as a movie theatre manager, and we were gonna toss it. One of these was a voice box from a giant inflatable minion from Despicable Me ( or possibly a standee? Cannot recall). The thing was, this voice box went off randomly… like only once every few days — spouting fart noises and Minions gibberish. It has a button, and it was meant to be motion-activated when customers walked past, but it also just went off randomly for some reason.

The new tenant asked the neighbor about a “haunting.”

Guess where I put that annoying little thing? If you said “crammed into a hole in the drop ceiling,” you would be right! The icing on the cake? I was FB friends with a neighbour who messaged me that she’d heard the girl talking about how her flat is ‘haunted’ and that she keeps hearing a scary noise at night, and asked if I had any of those issues. Was it petty? Yup! Would I do it again as a full-grown adult? No, I would have just let it slide and moved on. Am I proud of 23YO me for using minions to wreak havoc over $900? Yeah, a little bit.

Hilarious! Harmless pranks like this are always funny.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what she did.

This person had a toy do that.

There can be repercussions for this.

It doesn’t seem like this person likes landlords.

Here’s someone who loves how petty it is.

This is so funny, but it’s hard not to wonder how long it went on.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.