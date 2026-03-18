Frustrated Aunt Grew Tired Of Her Sibling’s Constant Claims Of Her Baby’s Genius, So She Pointed Out The Child Was Simply Normal

Every parent thinks their child is extraordinary, but not every relative is willing to feign amazement forever.

So when one aunt grew tired of constant comparisons about how “advanced” her niece was, she laughed and pointed out that most babies do the same things.

Spoiler alert: the mother wasn’t too pleased about the brutal honesty.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling my sister her baby isn’t “advanced” My sister had her first baby about a year ago, and ever since then, everything her child does is apparently genius-level. I get that she’s excited. I really do love my niece with all my heart.

Still, she can’t help but feel the annoyance creeping in.

But it’s become constant. If the baby claps, she says it’s early development.

This mother seems to have some unrealistic expectations.

If the baby says “mama,” she says most babies don’t talk that clearly yet. If the baby stacks two blocks, she says she might have a future engineer. She’s even hinted a few times that her pediatrician is “very impressed,” which I honestly think is just normal doctor politeness.

Her sister’s constant need for approval is starting to get on her nerves.

At family gatherings, she’ll ask things like, “Did your kids do this this early?” or “Isn’t she so advanced?” It’s always framed like a question, but it feels like she’s fishing for validation that her child is ahead. The other day at dinner, she was going on about how her baby is definitely gifted because she recognizes animals in a book.

Finally, she couldn’t hold back her true feelings any longer.

I laughed and said she’s a normal baby. You’re just biased because she’s yours. My sister got visibly upset and said I was being dismissive and negative.

Her sister wasn’t going to let this go easily.

She later texted me saying I embarrassed her and that as her sister I should hype her up instead of minimizing her child. I honestly didn’t mean it cruelly.

She was just trying to get her sister to be a little more realistic.

I just think every parent thinks their kid is exceptional, and it gets exhausting hearing constant comparisons. I wasn’t attacking the baby, just the narrative. I’ve already apologized to her, and she seems fine. But I know my sister, and I can tell she’s still a bit upset. AITAH?

Sounds like this was a huge reality check for this parent.

What did Reddit think?

Many parents would be wise to incorporate a little more realism into their parenting.

Sure, it may have stung, but her sister needed to hear the truth.

Too much doting can lead to some pretty bratting behavior.

On the other hand, watching your own child develop really is a magical thing.

Not every milestone deserves a medal, but some parents aren’t ready to hear that.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.