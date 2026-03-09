Generous Vacation Host Covered The Condo And Rental Car For A Hawaii Getaway, But The Friends She Invited Grew Offended When She Asked To Split The Grocery Bill

Nothing tests friendships faster than mixing travel plans with money.

So when one vacation planner footed the bill for the condo and car in Hawaii but asked their friends to split the Costco run, the vibes quickly turned frosty.

AITA for asking my friend to pitch in on grocery bill? During a recent trip to Hawaii I took my partner on, we invited another couple (friends) since we had a two-bedroom condo.

This person had already been incredibly generous with the planning of the trip.

The room was paid for, and the other couple only had to pay for their airfare to get there. I rented a car for the week and picked them up at the airport. We then went to Costco to stock up on groceries for the week. We each picked out a meal for four nights, along with snacks for the days, and decided we would go out to eat the remaining nights.

But when she asked her friends to chip in, that’s when things got weird.

I asked the couple to reimburse half the Costco bill, as we would all be eating and drinking during the week. They said okay, but I sensed hesitation.

Turns out, the friends weren’t ok with this at all.

I didn’t mention it again, but after the trip, the husband texted me and said they were offended that I requested to split the bill. Throughout the rest of the trip, we split checks every time we went out. I paid for the rental and fuel the entire time.

This planner is starting to feel incredibly confused.

Was it implied somewhere that I should cover their food as well? While it’s not the end of the world for me, the fact that they were reluctant and offended floored me.

Now they’re worried it may put an end to their entire friendship.

They did send the money after the trip, but have been very cold since. It seems out of character and surprising. AITA here??

This behavior is just plain strange.

What did Reddit think?

Generosity is one thing, but this crosses the line into just freeloading.

Even for friends, this expectation is unreasonable.

Some people don’t seem to know a thing about gratitude.

On an expensive trip, it’s only right that everyone pays their fair share.

These friends could have enjoyed a tropical getaway, but instead they let half a simple request cloud the sunshine.

It’s time to find some new friends!

