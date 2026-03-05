Go-To Party Host Said Yes To Her Bestie’s Galentine’s Party Request, But Turned Down A St. Patrick’s Party And She Feels Bad For Not Being Equal

Being known as a party host is really cool, but it can also be awkward.

AITA for not letting a friend throw her birthday party at my house? My husband and I are in our 20s and we own our house. For the last couple years, our place has kind of become the party house for our friend group. We host birthdays, Halloween, New Year’s, etc. The parties started small but now they’re usually like 25–30 people.

We enjoy it, but it’s honestly a lot of work. We have to lock our cats away, send our dogs to my grandma’s, buy food and drinks, decorate, and clean everything up after. Most of that falls on me and my husband. This year has been really stressful because we both run our own businesses and I’m also in school. We decided we weren’t going to host any parties until summer. My best friend recently asked if she could do a small Galentine’s party at my house because her parents wouldn’t let her host. She promised she’d handle food, decorations, and cleanup, and I trust her because she always helps at my parties. It’s only about 15 people, so I said yes.

A few days later, another girl in our friend group (who I’m not very close with) texted asking if she could have her birthday party at my house. I found out later she also wanted to do a St. Patrick’s Day party there and assumed I’d say yes because I said yes to my best friend. The issue is that she’s extremely unreliable. She’s always hours late, doesn’t help with setup or cleanup, and usually doesn’t have money for food or drinks. I honestly feel like if I said yes, it would turn into me and my husband hosting and paying for everything, which is exactly what we said we weren’t going to do. I told her no and now I feel awkward because I let my best friend use my house but not her. AITA for saying no?

