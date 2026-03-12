Grocery Store Employee Helps Man With Alzheimer’s Find His Car In The Parking Lot, But He Refuses To Accept A Tip

Imagine working at a retail store where you’re collecting carts in the parking lot. If a customer asked you to help them find their car, would you patiently help them as long as it took, or would you refuse since that’s not your job?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation. He is willing to help, but it takes a lot longer than he expected it to take.

Keep reading for all the details.

A huge parking lot and Alzheimer’s I work at a warehouse where people buy groceries, etc in bulk. I work with the cart crew which means I also help people load up their vehicles; or sometimes search for their vehicles. This happened yesterday afternoon. I’m going about my day as usual. Just bringing carts from the lot to the front and back again. I turn around to head out to the lot again when a slightly distressed woman (W) gets my attention.

The woman explained what was wrong.

W: “Umm, excuse me! I need your help. I was getting out of my car and there was a gentleman with his shopping cart asking me if I can help him find his car. Can you help him?” Me: “Oh, yeah! Go do your shopping, don’t worry about it.” W: “I think he really needs help. He’s just standing outside my car.”

It is an odd request.

While it isn’t too uncommon for people not being able to locate their vehicles, I sometimes just don’t understand how others are supposed to make finding their car any easier. I mean, it’s not my car and I don’t know where they parked. I know our parking lot is huge but just because I know the parking lot doesn’t mean I can really find a car. But whatever — I don’t get paid by the cart. So I head to the back of the lot where the woman directed me to.

I don’t see anybody trying to find their car.

But OP did find an abandoned shopping cart.

I’m shuffling back and forth looking down each of the aisles and in between cars. I soon find a shopping cart abandoned with some food items and a prescription bag in it. Not that’s it’s too important, but I notice the receipt stapled to the prescription bag totaled over $60. I don’t see anybody near the shopping cart. I don’t know if the man accidentally left his things here, if he went off still searching his vehicle. I didn’t even know if these items belonged to the man that was described to me earlier. Not wanting the merchandise to be stolen or missing somewhere, I take the cart and start weaving through all the aisles towards the front of the store hunting down this man so I can get back to my work.

Thank goodness the woman came back to help.

This is when the same woman came running up to me again. Why she wasn’t inside shopping I don’t know; I guess she’s been concerned too. W: “Look, there he is. He can’t find his car!” points behind me I look over and there is indeed an older man (OM) standing in the middle of a parking lot strutting around aimlessly. I thank the helpful woman, and approach the man with the basket of things I just found.

OP reunited the man with his cart.

Me: “Excuse me, sir. Does this basket belong to you?”

OM: looks down in the basket “Oh, why, yes. Those are my things. That’s my prescription!” Me: “Oh, great! I found it in between a couple cars back there. I can help you find your vehicle.” At this point I’m just trying to get him out of the middle of the parking lot since he’s creating sort of a traffic jam. Oh gosh, he is walking so slow.

The man clearly has memory issues.

I already know this is going to take a while. But that’s okay — I’m hourly. I can be patient. Me: “So, what am I looking for? What color car is it?” OM: is staring down at the basket again “These are my things. You found them! That’s my prescription right there!” I don’t know what else this could be but Alzheimer’s disease. I don’t know how severe he has it, but I just had this conversation not even 15 seconds ago. I can only feel bad for people who have to live with this every day.

OP is able to get a few details about the car.

He’s one of the nicest men I’ve ever encountered at my job. There’s not really much I can do with this man except continue to stay patient. Me: “Oh, yeah! I just found this basket with your things in it. What color is your car? Do you know the make is?” OM: “Yeah, it’s gray. It’s like this gray but darker.” refers to a car parked next to us “I know the plate numbers. It’s F-E-X… no, 5-E-X.” Me: “Okay, and you parked out here in the lot? Or did you park in the structure?” OM: takes a long pause “I-I’m not sure. I may have parked in there.”

OP had another good question.

I’m just slowly pacing with him back to where I found his cart earlier, keeping my eyes peeled for a dark grey coupe or sedan. Me: “Do you have your car keys?” OM: “Yes. Yes, I do.” fumbles through his front jean pocket and pulls out a ring of what appears to be house keys Me: “Are you sure these are the ones to your car?”

It would be hard to be this patient.

I’m trying to talk with him as friendly as possible. This whole fiasco probably cost me close to 30 minutes by now. I definitely don’t want to upset this man but it’s getting a little difficult remaining patient with him considering we’re walking oh so slow about the parking lot and he’s trying to backtrack insisting that his car is down this specific aisle, and then this one, then that one. OM: “I’m having a hard time trying to find my car. I think I need someone to drive me around and help me look for it.” Me: “Oh, don’t worry! I’ll help you find your car. Do you have your car keys with you by chance?”

This might help.

OM: “Yes, I have them.” goes through his pocket again and hands me the correct set of keys this time Me: “I’m just going to try and find it quicker by using the alarm. Maybe we can listen to it from here.” OM: “Did you ever find my cart? I’m parked somewhere over there.” Me: “I already found your cart! It was somewhere in between a couple of cars right around here!”

Now, we’re getting somewhere…but still slowly.

I push on the panic button with his keys and hear a faint car alarm in the distance, and I hear it coming from the other side of the parking lot. I try and convey this information to the man but he’s insisting that he parked over in this area. OM: “I think I parked somewhere right here.” Me: “Let’s go over there. I think you parked across on the other side of the lot!” OM: “I left my basket right over here. I had my prescription here and all of my things.”

OP is more insistent this time.

He definitely wasn’t being a rude kind of stubborn. But he didn’t park over here where he left his cart of things. I push the panic button again and I try to show the man where I think it’s coming from. Me: “Let’s go and try to look over here. I think I can hear –” OM: fumbling through his pockets “Oh dear, I think I lost my car keys. I can’t find them!” Me: “I have your car keys! Let’s walk over here this way!”

Finally!

I see his car about a minute later and point at the car who’s alarm is going off. And for the record, it was a gold car. OM: “That’s it! That’s my car over there!” Me: “Yup, the car alarm makes it real easy sometimes.” As we’re nearing close to his car, I use his keys to pop open the trunk, getting ready to load up his things so he can be on his way. I guess he still doesn’t quite understand that we already found his car.

I’m really starting to feel bad for this man. He shouldn’t go shopping alone.

OM: “Where did you find my basket?” Me: “Oh, I found it over there, so you must’ve passed by your car when you were looking for it.” OM: “It must be over there then. That’s where I parked!” starts to turn his cart around and head the other way back where we came from Me: “Oh, no! Don’t worry — I just found your car right here! clicks the lock button on his keys so he can hear the honk right in front of him OM: “That’s my car! You found it, thank you so much!”

He’s now determined to make sure the man doesn’t get lost again.

I quickly load up his things in the back of his car so this poor man doesn’t end up lost again. I try to guide him to the front seat of his car so he doesn’t try to wander away. Me: “Alright, sir. Sorry it took so long to find it! Here are your keys back.” hands him both sets of keys “Have a great evening!” OM: “Young man, did you ever find my prescription?” Me: “Yeah I did! It’s in the back of your car with all your other things.” OM: “Okay, don’t run along quite yet.”

He did not want a tip.

I don’t know why, but I’m always uncomfortable accepting tips from our customers. I’m not a server, but some people for some reason feel the urge to leave us something after loading their car. Or in this case, spending 45 minutes to find their car! He opens up his wallet and I see a bunch of $20 bills. I’d really hate to accept a tip from this man. He just needed someone to help find his car. I don’t feel like I deserved anything for the act of courtesy. Me: “Oh, please, sir. No tips! Don’t worry about it. Have a good evening, alright?” OM: “But I was going to give you $20, are you sure?” Me: “Please, don’t worry about it. I really appreciate it though!”

This is so sweet.

The older man was taken back, and looked as though he was about to cry. I don’t know if it was he was thankful for the help, not accepting the tip, or anything else. OM: “Thank you. I”m so glad you helped me find my car. You really took a load off.” Fast forward to early today when I started a new shift. I get called inside from the parking lot by one of the front end managers. He asked me if I was the one who helped a man yesterday find his cart.

This is better than a tip.

I told him that I did. I guess the older man called my store later yesterday evening and told my manager how happy and relieved he was finding his car, and that he struggles with that often. Working outside the warehouse we hardly get any recognition from the managers, so this made me very happy that he called. A little bit of patience with a man can really pay off.

Wow! That would be really frustrating for the employee and really scary and confusing for the older man. I love how the story played out.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this story.

This is scary.

Hopefully he made it home okay.

This is interesting.

He really did a good thing.

Being patient and kind can make a big difference in someone’s day.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.