He Found Valuables In His Estate Sale Purchase, But Now His Girlfriend Is Mad And Wants To Return It

Have you ever found a 20 dollar bill on the ground or maybe some extra cash in a thrift store item? Some people look at this as a lucky moment, but others don’t always see it that way.

In this situation, a man found a large amount of valuables in an estate sale item he bought. While he thinks this is a blessing and has already spent some of the money, his girlfriend feels differently and wants to return it.

Let’s see who’s in the right here!

AITAH with a very valuable Estate sale find and not returning it?? I went to an estate sale back in December with my GF who loves going to them. I could care less, but went to pass the time and be with her. We got there fairly early. Walking around, looking at stuff. In a corner I noticed a few old green metal Army cans. 5 to be exact. There was some rust, and wear and tear, also some paint on a few. Opened one, saw some ammo, opened another and same, loose bullets. the others the same, mostly loose. It would fit a gun I have, or could find a good use for it, trade etc.. Im a hunter and ammo is expensive. So I found the person running it.

Seems pretty cut and dry.

Showed her the cans. Asked if they’re for sale. she got her partner. He said that technically there not, and he’d have to have them disposed of. A bit of a hassle on his end. I showed him my FFL and credentials that I could legally own the ammo in this state. I offered him $300 for the 5 cans to take them off his hands. He took it, and I carried them to the car. One of the cans seemed heavier than the others as I carried to the car, thought it might contain Steel-core ammo which is heavier. Get home eventually get the few things she bought, (small statue, a painting and some old clothes) in the house. Get the cans into the garage, want to see what I got for $300.

Here we go…

4 cans contained various calibers of ammo, most I could shoot. The last one (the heavier one) had loose bullets, I took them out, about hundred or so and underneath were gold and silver coins and small bars. Alot. Needless to say I was pleasantly surprised. I showed my GF, she was floored. Checking the prices, It was worth a considerable amount of money. I sold some of the coins before Christmas, bought her some nice jewelry and booked a cruise for February. Well she came to me right after new years and said she felt guilty about the find. It belongs to someone, should be returned etc.. I explained that it was an estate sale, that the people hired them to sell the stuff. She was having none of it.

Her heart is in the right place…

She said she doesn’t wear the necklace and refuses to go on the cruise bc its tainted money. It belongs to their heirs. I said Im not returning this, we bought it fairly. She wants none of it, won’t hear logic. it’s caused a strain in the relationship. We were planning on getting married and buying a house. Use that $$ for that. She says no. I looked into who own the place, and it was an old woman who died and the husband passed years prior. AITAH for not returning the gold and silver coins to what she calls the ‘rightful owner’?

Let’s get into the comments.

This person thinks he didn’t do anything wrong.

Others have experience with antiques and reassured him.

Overall, it was agreed that ‘finders keepers’ is fair here!

Sometimes the universe gives you a gift, take it!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.