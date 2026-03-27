Helpdesk Employee Deals With IT Issues From 150 Unappreciative Employees, But A New Hire Gave Him A Compliment That Made His Day

IT support employees deserve a thank you for all the quick fixes they do.

In this story, an employee works on a small IT team.

He deals with staff who often bypass ticketing.

Meanwhile, a new hire expressed genuine appreciation after a quick solution was provided.

Let’s take a closer look!

Our newest employee just told us he appreciates what we do. We have about 150 employees and two IT guys. I’m the helpdesk/Jr. system admin, and the other one is my supervisor. This means we have dedicated in-house Helpdesk/IT who can help employees at a moment’s notice.

This helpdesk admin kept telling employees to simply submit a ticket.

The employees who have been here for a while or haven’t worked many other places often become irritated with us because they constantly walk into our office, call us, or catch us while we are walking around. We tell them to submit a ticket. These people can’t get it through their heads to simply submit a ticket.

A new employee commended him for how quickly he fixes things.

Our newest employee is an older man and has been here for about two weeks. He’s submitted two or three tickets about trivial things. After today’s ticket, which I provided a solution for within a minute of the submission, he came in. He told us how much he appreciates how quickly we do things. He said he wasn’t used to that.

He appreciates the nice words he received from the new employee.

I guess he’s worked at places without in-house IT support or 3rd party support. I don’t have much experience myself, as this is my first job out of college, but it was a nice gesture to hear that since the long-time employees here don’t seem to appreciate us.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Keep up the good work, says this person.

This person received a box of cinnamon rolls.

Finally, short and sweet.

A simple “thank you” can make IT feel like superheroes.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.