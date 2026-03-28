Her Best Friend’s Girlfriend Came To A Dinner Party And Kept Asking Why The Host Didn’t Choose To End Her Pregnancy, So Finally The Host Got Fed Up And Kicked Her Out

When you have a dinner party with friends that includes people you don’t know well, it is generally good to avoid ‘hot button’ issues that could cause conflict.

What would you do if you were pregnant and your best friend brought his girlfriend to dinner, and then the girlfriend kept asking why you aren’t aborting the baby?

That is what happened to the young couple in this story, so they finally kicked the girl out of the house, and now the best friend is upset that they didn’t let her stay.

AITA for kicking my best friend’s girlfriend out during a dinner party because of something she said? I (19F) am 5 months pregnant. It was not planned at all, but my fiancé, Barry (21M) and I decided to go ahead with the pregnancy after considering our options for a long time.

It is nice to have a support system in place.

My best friend, Theo (20M) has been nothing but supportive and helpful. Theo got into a pretty serious relationship a few months ago, but I have never met her so I suggested we have a dinner party and invite some other friends as well. Ava (23F) seemed very sweet at first but then I noticed that she seemed cold towards me. I thought it was just me but Barry asked me about it as well. I thought she may just be having a hard time surrounded by new people so I didn’t make a big deal out of it.

It is good to express interest like this.

We all sat down to have dinner and Ava asked me how my pregnancy was going. I thanked her for asking and said it was alright. I steered the conversation to another topic just because I didn’t want that to be the topic of the night. It was alright from then onwards for a while. Ava seemed to get along well with everyone.

Hosting a party and being pregnant is a lot to be on your plate.

I was feeling a bit tired so I excused myself and went to get a cold drink. When I came back my friends were just making sure I was okay and asked me if we should wrap up the party early and I said no. Ava made a comment about pregnancy being hard and I agreed with her saying it’s the hardest thing ever.

Oh wow, that is inappropriate.

She then said “No offence but why the heck didn’t you guys consider abortion” while laughing. I felt like that was such an awkward thing to ask…no one really answered but then Barry said it just wasn’t something we could do. He asked everyone if they needed more drinks, in an attempt to change the topic but Ava continued.

She just won’t let this go.

She said (something along the lines of) “You guys know you’re ruining your life right like yikes” still laughing.. So I told her, a bit rudely, to please not say things like this since I was feeling uncomfortable.

Do people really like that about her? Or do they just tell her that?

She replied saying she was brutally honest and that people liked that about her. I was thinking, I just met this girl. I just couldn’t deal with this for the rest of the night so I told her to “please get out and maybe learn some manners” and I guess she didn’t expect me to say it but she did get out.

To be fair, this does put Theo in a difficult situation.

Theo was so angry at me, he said I was ruining him and just left with her. After a few awkward moments our other friends supported my decision and we had a good night. Yesterday Theo messaged me (for the first time after the incident) and told me that Ava was refusing to speak to him and he said “thanks I hope you’re happy”.

It is always hard to hurt a friend.

Idk why that specific sentence just made me feel guilty. I believe I may have been the jerk, she was a new member of the group and maybe I was overreacting and she didn’t mean to insult me. Barry thinks otherwise but he may be biased so. AITA?

Why not just tell Theo and Ava that you too are someone who is brutally honest, and you just figured she would appreciate that honestly.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult situation.

These types of people are the worst.

She wasn’t ‘brutally honest’ she was just rude.

Yup, this is how it always is.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

Yeah, she way beyond out of line and deserved to be kicked out.

What on Earth could this woman have been thinking?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.