Her Jealous Cousin Copied Everything She Did Including Stealing Her Baby’s Name, So She Decided To Ignore The Cousin And Name Her Baby What She Had Planned

Jealous people will really show it in their actions that they are in fact very jealous!

This lady shares how her cousin kept copying everything she did including her baby name!

Check out the full story.

AITA for naming my kid the same thing as my cousin’s kid? My (30, f) cousin (35, f) “Megan” feels like she’s been trying to one-up me these last few years, and I decided I wasn’t having it.

This is where it gets messy!

First, she picked the same wedding date as me but one year earlier. My now-husband and I started dating over a decade ago on a specific date. Let’s say March 9th. We got engaged a few years later, also on March 9th. We told all of our wedding attendees (small wedding, so only family) that we’d be getting married on March 9th three years from our engagement date, which everyone, including Megan, said was adorable and meaningful. Between my engagement and wedding, Megan met, got engaged, and got married to her now-husband. When they were picking the wedding date, they said they liked how meaningful our upcoming wedding date was and wanted to do something similar.

UH OH…

But their engagement date wasn’t available at the venue they wanted, so they just chose the next date with the same digits. For example, if they’d gotten engaged on 01/14 they might have chosen 04/11. Well, the next date that met those rules was March 9th, one year before our wedding. When they called to tell us, they lead with “we know it’s the same date as your wedding, but our special date just wasn’t available, and won’t it be fun to share an anniversary? Plus, you can dedicate a dance to us at your wedding!” Whatever. We had the DJ call them out during the couples dance.

Her cousin’s been after her forever!

Then, in between that and the next big event (see below), a few more small things happened that really made us scratch our heads. We sent thank you cards right after our wedding, and then they sent their thank you cards right after that (yes, a full year after their wedding). We bought a new-to-us car, and they immediately bought a truly new car. Lots of things like that. Then the big event happened. Two years after the wedding, they found out they were pregnant with their first baby. We were all immensely happy for them and had a few celebrations throughout her pregnancy.

That’s so weird!

At the first one, early on, people asked what she’d name the baby. She said she wasn’t sure, and asked everyone what their dream baby names were. Everyone shared, and I told her my dream baby name was “Lina”, the middle name of my sister I’m incredibly close with. She said it was pretty but not to her taste. You can guess where this is going. When she announced the name of her baby, it was Lina. To make a long story short, I ended up becoming pregnant in the last 6 months and have made it clear I will name my daughter Lina.

No she’s not sure about the whole situation.

Megan is irate, saying I’m ruining her daughter’s special name and connection to her aunt (my sister), and Megan’s mom is saying I’m going to ruin my own daughter’s life by setting her up to be “Little Lina” or “the second Lina” and will always risk getting them confused. So AITA for naming my daughter what I wanted to name her? Am I really setting her up for a lifetime of derision?

GEEZ! That sounds annoying!

Why would the cousin be so horrible an steal everything?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks the same names shouldn’t be a problem.

This user knows this lady can name their baby whatever they want!

This user knows how to tackle this situation nicely!

This user really wishes for this lady to cut off her cousin!

This user knows there might be consequences to this situation.

Somebody’s being really weird here!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.