Her Lifelong Bestie Traveled Out To Visit, But Ended The Trip By Stealing From Her

Sometimes lifelong friends can get a little too comfortable with one another.

What would you do if you caught your best friend of over ten years stealing from you? One woman recently shared her crazy situation with Reddit. Here are the details.

AITA For calling out my best friend for stealing from me

I (34F) hosted my best friend (32F) for a week recently.

We’ve been friends for over 10 years.

I’ve lived across the country for the last 6.

That sounds like a rock solid friendship.

Context – I have a blazer with beaded tassels that she loves.

Not that it matters but it is ~$300.

She has asked me for it several times over the past 2 years.

This girl doesn’t know how to take no for an answer.

Like, “Don’t you want to just give it to me already? Its more my style and you never wear it”.

To which I always laugh it off and say I love that blazer.

When she was visiting – she asked again if she could ‘just have it’ and I laughed and said no I don’t want to give it away but you’re welcome to wear it to dinner!

She should just buy her own!

Her flight was early Thursday morning.

We hugged goodbye but I was asleep and only heard her make coffee and get ready before leaving.

Two days later, I’m getting dressed and just have this feeling – I look for the blazer in my closet.

Her spider senses were tingling.

It is not where it normally is, I look everywhere, including my dirty laundry – because surely she didn’t take it.

I texted her asking if she knew where it was – maybe she wore it to dinner and left it in my car and i forgot. – No.

She took it.

That’s wild behavior from a grown woman.

She said she was “cold and running late for her Uber” and that it was “the only thing she was sure would fit her”.

We have been sharing clothes for over a decade.

Everything I own fits her and she knows it.

Even still- it’s the principle of the thing.

Beyond that – this blazer was in the back of my closet.

She had to go past 10 oversized sweaters and hoodies to get it.

And my oversized hoodie that she had worn the night before was on the couch next to the door.

She should have asked permission regardless.

I’ve always been very generous with my stuff.

In fact I gave her a few things from Reformation this trip bc I don’t wear them and she liked them.

I truly feel like since I said no to this – she decided to just take it bc she wanted it.

That does sound like an open-and-shut case.

So I responded with “Wth??” she made the same excuses again and then just said she’d mail it back next week.

I called BS for all the reasons I stated above and told her that’s weirdo behavior and I’m angry.

I told her to mail it back and that I need space.

Seems like a fair boundary in this case.

AITA for being mad about this?

Is it crazy to like not even want to be close friends anymore whether she mails the blazer back or not?

Friends don’t keep friends who steal blazers. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Some comments took it from zero to 100.



Nearly all agreed it was a friendship-ending offense.



One person felt it was worth criminal charges.



But another provided a more tangible solution.



Though some people provided tough love and moved on.



She’ll be making new friends and ditching the old after this stunt.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.