Her Mom Won’t Stop Yelling At Her, But Her Silent Treatment Payback Is Coming Back To Bite Her

Navigating a household with a moody teenagers and their parents is a minefield.

How do you handle household conflict? One girl recently shared what not to do with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for never responding to me my mom when she calls me

So I (18F) live in a 2 story home with my parents.

I’m mostly on the upper floor because that’s where my room is.

My mom is on the ground floor most of the time.

Not enough space between a mom and a teenager.

Whenever she needs anything/wants to talk to me/has a chore for me, she loudly yells at me to come downstairs.

Ofc, I go immediately.

Her problem is that I don’t reply back after hearing her.

That seems a little nitpicky.

I just go to her.

She says it makes her feel “ignored” and “disrespected”.

I just don’t like this kind of shouting and yelling.

Most people find that overstimulating.

I would rather she not do that either and simply call/text me but, whatever, I’ve just learnt to accept it.

It happened again today and she’s just furious.

She says I’m disrespectful and ungrateful because she’s asking for a small thing and I’m stubbornly not doing it.

She’s doubling down on “her house, her rules”.

She’s considering taking away my screen time for 3 days.

AITA for thinking this is over the top and unfair?

Seems like there’s more going on behind closed doors here. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Imagine getting grounded over something this silly.

