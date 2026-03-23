Her Neighbors Keep Leaving The Main Door To The Building Propped Open, Which Makes Her Feel Unsafe, So Even Though The Neighborhood Is Safe, She Closes The Door Every Time

When you live in an apartment building, you will have multiple people using the same door to get in, and that often means keeping the main door locked to ensure safety.

What would you do if you had one neighbor who was always leaving the door propped open for some reason, and it made you feel unsafe?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and even though she lives in a nice area, she always removes the stone from the door so that it closes, even though it likely upsets her neighbors.

AITA? my neighbors leave our hallway doors open all the time We live in a secured building (locked door to gated garage and front outside doorway).

I would think this would be against the rules.

The guys upstairs constantly leave either or both doors open with rocks. I don’t know why as they both have keys: maybe for one of their girlfriends to get in?

Whether the neighborhood is safe or not is irrelevant.

We live in a safe neighborhood, but i live alone on the first floor. I remove the rocks so the doors shut.

She definitely should not feel bad for this.

I feel bad but my security is more important their in inconvenience. AITA?

She is doing nothing wrong, and is helping to keep everyone safer. If the neighbor has a good reason for it, he should let everyone know ahead of time, though I can’t imagine what that reason would be.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Why even have security doors.

If they are doing something specific, fine. Otherwise, no way.

I agree, kick those rocks.

Is this true?

They are clearly violating the rules.

Never put convenience over safety.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.