“Why Is She Feeding Him?”: Girlfriend Suspicious After Supervisor Starts Bringing Homemade Meals for Her Partner

Have you ever had anyone make your lunch for you as an adult? I’m not talking about a parent packing your lunch as a kid. I mean you’re an adult going to work, and someone who is not you packs your lunch.

I never have. If I’ve packed lunch, I’ve packed it myself.

Would you think it was weird if a coworker made lunch and brought it to work for you and just you? It’s not like they made lunch for everyone. They only made lunch for you.

In this story, a girlfriend and boyfriend are arguing about this exact situation. The girlfriend things it’s weird for a coworker (actually a manager) to pack lunch for her boyfriend, but her boyfriend thinks it’s perfectly normal.

Who’s right and who’s wrong? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO Bfs manager makes him lunches I just recently learned that my BFs manager makes and brings him in lunches on occasion. We were talking about how to split dinner leftovers, he told me to take it for lunch as his manager was bringing him in lunch. I brought up that i found it pretty weird, that its quite a personal thing to make lunch for someone and not usually something anyone other than someones partner would do. He didnt seem to think so and thought it was normal enough but he immediately messaged her and said not to bring anything. This wasnt the first time apparently.

This is definitely not normal.

She specifically makes lunch for him, not anyone else in her team. She is a few years older than him and single if it matters for context. I felt a bit guilty after as I do trust him 100%, considering that he didnt think it was abnormal, but his manager always gave me weird vibes. AIO – is this a normal thing for someone to do?

Maybe she trusts her boyfriend, but I wouldn’t trust his manager! It is not normal to make a coworker lunch.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This sounds awesome!

This person points out a big difference between sharing and specifically packing a separate lunch.

Same!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

Yes, at least her boyfriend listened.

This is a huge red flag. The manager clearly has a crush on OP’s boyfriend. Why else would she pack him lunch? This is a really odd thing to do. It’s way too thoughtful to do for a random coworker. If she was making lunch for everyone in the office, that would be one thing. But she’s singling him out and making just his lunch for some reason.

OP is right to think this is weird. Her boyfriend needs to beware of his manager.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute. Read Story →