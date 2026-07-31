Neighbor Keeps Filming A Couple In The Parking Lot—But Police And Landlord Won’t Help

What would you do if you were walking to your car and saw someone filming you? What if this happened over and over again and it was happening in the parking lot at your apartment complex? What if the filming continued while you were in your car?

Sounds creepy, doesn’t it?

That’s exactly what the couple in this story is dealing with. There’s a creepy guy at their apartment complex that keeps filming them whenever they’re in the parking lot. They’ve tried talking to him, the police and even the landlord. Now, they’re at a loss about how to get him to stop.

Keep reading for all the details.

Our neighbor won’t stop filming us in the parking lot The title basically says it all. It’s been happening for about 2 months. Any time I’m outside, my boyfriend is outside or we’re outside together and that guy is outside he has his phone up visibly filming us. We have never spoken to this guy. He lives on the 1st floor of our building and we live on the 3rd. Sometimes he has his baby and/or wife/girlfriend with him but always filming us.

This is so weird!

Last night we came home and he was sitting in his car filming us again. He watched us drive by, sat in his car and when walked by his car he had his phone down by his lap, camera aimed directly at us, obviously following our movements. I started filming back to see what he would do. In the past he usually does nothing but continue filming us. We have stopped and stared at him in the past and he doesn’t make an attempt to hide or stop filming. So I approached his car to ask why he has been filming us but he tried to cover his face and drove away but continued filming me.

How is this possible?

So I finally called the cops because I knew he wouldn’t come inside with us hanging around outside like that. The cops said they couldn’t do anything and the guy had “no recordings on his phone at all”. I have a video of him recording/taking pics of me though. Cops said they can’t do anything because it’s public property.

The landlord isn’t helpful either.

I documented it to my landlord but they suck and most likely won’t even read my email. My least is up in 3 months and I’m moving (no if ands or buts bro). I know there’s nothing I can do legally (according to the cops) but I’m so tired of being filmed every time I enter or exit my apartment building. I’m honestly just so tired of living in anxiety. It’s been at least 2 months. We are doing nothing except walking to and from our car(s) and if this guy is outside his phone is following our every move.

This is so creepy!

I’ve lived in apartments for the last three and half years and this is the first time anything like this has happened. I’ve lived at this complex for 2 years without any issues like this. What would you do if you were in this situation? It’s just so weird and creepy. It freaks me out to know some guy is always trying to film us in the parking lot and I feel like I’m at a dead end.

What’s extra weird to me is that the police claim he doesn’t have any videos on his phone. Is that true? How is that possible?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks the creep is a coward.

Here’s an interesting idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

One person suggests messing with him.

This person would also wear a mask.

What is that guy’s deal? It’s so annoying that the police and landlord won’t do anything about it. I wonder if they could record him back and share the video in a local social media group to share a warning about this creep. Perhaps that’s going to far. Maybe wearing a Minnie Mouse mask to mess with him would be better.

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