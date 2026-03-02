High School Girl Fell Out With A Friend, And Got Mad At Their Mutual For Remaining Close To Her

Some friendships last for a long time for all the right reasons. But sometimes toxic friendships can last for a long time.

AITA for telling my friend she is a bad friend for still talking to someone who I don’t talk to anymore?

Three people are involved in this story: me and two others. Let’s call them Lena and Layla. I have been best friends with Lena for nearly 8 years now, and I had been close friends with Layla for 2 years until she spread some rumors about me which I don’t want to get into.

It has been about 3 months since I stopped talking to Layla. My best friend Lena told me she wouldn’t stop talking to her since she was not involved in any way. I didn’t say anything as it seems like it is her choice, and even though Layla really hurt me, I wanted to respect Lena’s choice. But a problem occurred not much time after we’ve had this conversation. Whenever they hang out or do something together, Lena tells me about it. after this has happened for a few times, I sat Lena down and told her that I didn’t want to hear about Layla anymore as she had hurt me pretty badly. She told me she understood, but pretty soon after that she started talking about Layla again. I told Lena that I already told her once that I didn’t want to hear about Layla anymore and again she said she won’t talk about Layla again.

I thanked her and thought we had moved on, but Lena has started doing it again once more for the last month. I waited some time, thinking maybe she would stop, but she didn’t. After school last Friday, we had a fight about it. I told Lena that I felt like she wasn’t taking my feelings seriously and I didn’t want to hear about a person who hurt me every waking hour of the day. She told me I am vindictive and controlling. Then I said to Lena that she was a bad friend for even hanging out with Layla in the first place. She called me the equivalent of an jerk in our native language and hung up. I tried calling her back but she wouldn’t pick up. We have been friends for so long and I don’t this to get in the way of our friendship or maybe I am just delusional. AITA?

