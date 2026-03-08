High School Student Welcomed New Theater Teacher With Open Arms, But She And Her Group Eventually Realized How Mean And Toxic She Was

School activities should inspire students, not intimidate them.

The following story involves a high school student who loved theater.

During her sophomore year, they had a new teacher who turned out to be so toxic.

When she finally reached her limit, she decided to take action that would end the teacher’s stint.

AITA for getting my theatre teacher fired? I’ll refer to myself as Ava in this post. I’m 22 now. This happened a few years ago during my sophomore year of high school. I went to a pretty small school with about 400 kids or so. I was obsessed with theatre. Anything theatre-related, I did, and I did it proud.

During my freshman year, our theatre director and technical director were let go. This left us with the choice to interview potential theatre candidates. One, Ms. T, seemed like a nice person. She was dedicated to her craft and wanted to nurture our interests as theatre students. She seemed like the perfect person.

Boy, were we wrong. For our first show, she proposed something that she wrote herself. For one of the parts, she wanted us to pant and bark like dogs. We expressed our uncomfortability. She took that as a personal attack. She started manipulating us into thinking that we were the problem. She said she worked hard on the play and that we couldn’t put it on anymore.

After that, there were many times she wouldn’t listen to us. She would tell us that we made her want to leave the school. She made us feel bad for missing a rehearsal due to unplanned conflicts. She deliberately had us do a play that was “childish.” It wasn’t childish.

It got so bad to the point where I brought the situation up to our principal. He took the time to let her go, which means he fired her. I’ve been harping on this for a few years. I’ve been wondering if me letting the principal know was a bad thing or not.

Should I have talked with her even though she wouldn’t listen? Should I have been more direct or something of the sort so she wouldn’t feel as bad or whatnot? I’m just very confused and looking for some feedback.

