His Job Had Insane Rules About Commuting, So He Followed Them Diligently To Prove Their Stupidity

Fewer things lower morale more than silly corporate nonsense.

What would you do if your job prohibited you from making your work flow easier? One guy recently shared his sharp tactic to getting his way with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

If you won’t ship to me because my drive is less than an hour, then I’ll make it in an hour

I work from home, for a company that makes software for mobile devices.

Of course, a lot of the work I do requires having the physical devices.

If I needed a specific one, I’d put in a request and they’d ship it to me.

Seems like a sensible way of doing things.

However, recently one of my requests to ship it was denied, and I was told I’d have to pick it up.

Their reasoning?

I live within an hour of the office, so I’m expected to come in to get them myself.

Probably a rule that only sounds good on paper.

The problem is, if you look up the drive on Google Maps, it does take under an hour, just barely – but only if you look it up at like 2 in the afternoon, or in the middle of the night when no one is driving.

If you look it up during normal commuting time, it’s never less than that.

I’m writing this at 7 AM and it’s at 1:15. In 30-45 minutes, it’s gonna be even worse.

This is the case in most large cities.

I asked if I could just pay for shipping myself, since it would be cheaper for me to do than pay for gas and parking.

Nope.

Gotta come in.

At that point they’re just being stubborn.

So now I come in.

I take lunch, and then head in, at 1 in the afternoon.

I get what I need and immediately leave.

Not exactly what you’d call a productive work day.

It takes me just under 2 hours total, and because I’m only running in for a few minutes, I can leave my car in front of the building and not have to buy parking.

2 hours that I would normally spend doing work, I am now spending in my car.

For some reason, I’m now back on the approved list for shipping.

Corporate logic has to be repeatedly proven wrong for anything to change. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

Many commenters agreed this has crossed their mind.



One person shared a wise phrase.



Another critiqued corporate logic.



Someone thought the story was going in a different direction.



Though someone else offered a practical tactic.



Corporations rarely make getting from point A to point B simple.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.