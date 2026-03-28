March 28, 2026 at 5:47 pm

Homeowner Is Annoyed That His Neighbors Walk Through His Yard, But He’s Wondering If He’s Overreacting

by Jayne Elliott

family walking in yard in front of house

Shutterstock/Reddit

Would you be annoyed if your neighbors walked through your yard instead of walking on the sidewalk? Would it make a difference if your yard was dirt instead of grass?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he really wishes his neighbors would stay off his property.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for asking neighbors to stay off my property and use the public sidewalk

I live at the end of a cul-de-sac and my neighbors to the left continually cut across my yard and driveway to get to their house.

He’s worried about safety.

Granted, my yard is dirt and not grass, but it’s still my property.

AITA for requesting that they stay off my property and use the sidewalk?

I worry that there could be a slip and fall and then they try and sue me or something.

Even if the yard is dirt and not grass, it’s still his private property. The neighbors should stick to the sidewalk.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a vote for a fence.

2026 03 19 at 11.37.23 AM Homeowner Is Annoyed That His Neighbors Walk Through His Yard, But Hes Wondering If Hes Overreacting

Another person agrees he needs to put some sort of barrier in his yard.

2026 03 19 at 11.37.32 AM Homeowner Is Annoyed That His Neighbors Walk Through His Yard, But Hes Wondering If Hes Overreacting

It could be a living fence.

2026 03 19 at 11.37.59 AM Homeowner Is Annoyed That His Neighbors Walk Through His Yard, But Hes Wondering If Hes Overreacting

Here’s another option.

2026 03 19 at 11.37.40 AM Homeowner Is Annoyed That His Neighbors Walk Through His Yard, But Hes Wondering If Hes Overreacting

Here’s a vote for signs and cameras.

2026 03 19 at 11.38.14 AM Homeowner Is Annoyed That His Neighbors Walk Through His Yard, But Hes Wondering If Hes Overreacting

A fence would probably be the most effective solution.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter