Homeowner Is Annoyed That His Neighbors Walk Through His Yard, But He’s Wondering If He’s Overreacting

Would you be annoyed if your neighbors walked through your yard instead of walking on the sidewalk? Would it make a difference if your yard was dirt instead of grass?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he really wishes his neighbors would stay off his property.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for asking neighbors to stay off my property and use the public sidewalk I live at the end of a cul-de-sac and my neighbors to the left continually cut across my yard and driveway to get to their house.

He’s worried about safety.

Granted, my yard is dirt and not grass, but it’s still my property. AITA for requesting that they stay off my property and use the sidewalk? I worry that there could be a slip and fall and then they try and sue me or something.

Even if the yard is dirt and not grass, it’s still his private property. The neighbors should stick to the sidewalk.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a vote for a fence.

Another person agrees he needs to put some sort of barrier in his yard.

It could be a living fence.

Here’s another option.

Here’s a vote for signs and cameras.

A fence would probably be the most effective solution.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.