Host Gave Weekend House Sitter Free Rein Of The Kitchen, But When His Friend Uncorked An Expensive Bottle Of Wine He’d Been Saving, It Sparked A Bitter Disagreement

Hospitality often walks a fine line between generosity and good judgment.

So when one host told his friend to “help himself” while he housesat, he interpreted that invitation a little too literally and uncorked the most expensive bottle in the kitchen.

Soon his laid-back hosting style aged into a bitter disagreement and a last-ditch Venmo request.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITA for asking my friend to pay me back for the wine he drank while house sitting?? So I (26) had my friend (27) watch my place and my cat for the weekend. I told him he could “help himself to whatever” in the kitchen, which I thought was just, like… common sense for snacks and stuff.

It turns out, his friend interpreted his invitation quite differently.

I get back and realize he opened this $120 bottle of vintage Barolo I was saving for my promotion. He literally drank the whole thing alone while watching Netflix. When I asked him about it, he got all weird and said I “gave him permission” because the wine was in the kitchen.

To him, this was a clear violation of trust, so he pushes for a refund, which doesn’t sit well with his friend.

Like, okay, but who drinks a hundred-dollar bottle of wine without asking first??? I sent him a Venmo for $80 (gave him a discount lol), and now he’s calling me tacky and told our group chat I’m a bad host.

But he thinks he’s only protecting what’s rightfully his.

I feel like there’s literally an unwritten rule of guest logic where you don’t touch the most expensive thing in the house. If I tell you to help yourself to my garage, it doesn’t mean you can just drive off in my car?? I don’t know, AITA here?

Loose instructions can often come back to bite.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

This user isn’t so sympathetic.

Maybe a simple miscommunication is to blame here.

Unless there was a glaring price tag, the significance of this bottle was no doubt lost on this friend.

If the host cared so much about the wine, he should have communicated that outright.

This host got an $80 life lesson on being more specific.

Next time, “help yourself” might come with a few stipulations.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.